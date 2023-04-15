“Congratulations”: BLINKS celebrate as BLACKPINK earned their 11th Guinness World Record as the most viewed music channel on YouTube

On April 14, 2023, the female K-pop sensation group BLACKPINK officially earned their 11th Guinness World Record for the most viewed music channel on YouTube with over 30,151,716,121 video views as of April 12. The announcement was made by the record-breaking website Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records is one of the most renowned and trustworthy websites that keeps everyone updated with record-breaking facts and achievements in various fields, including celebrities, education, science, arts, culture, and more.

As soon as the announcement was made public, fans did not hesitate to pour out their immense support and took to social media to congratulate them on their latest feat.

Fans are proud and elated with BLACKPINK’s 11th Guinness World Record

As mentioned before, BLACKPINK earned its 11th Guinness World Record for the most-viewed music channel on YouTube, and unsurprisingly, BLINKS can’t stop praising the group for their ultimate record-breaking achievement. They are both proud and elated that they keep on creating more and more Guinness World Records, showcasing their influence as a girl group.

Fans were thrilled when they were named the most streamed female group on Spotify earlier in March by Guinness World Records. Now, in less than a month, they have earned another Guinness World Record, and fans cannot keep up and are consistently sharing the number of records they have made till now on their social media handles.

Take a look at how BLINKS are reacting to BLACKPINK’s latest feat of earning their 11th Guinness Worlds Record of being the most viewed YouTube channel in 2023.

Meanwhile, the record for the most-viewed YouTube Channel was previously held by the American band Maroon 5, with over 9 billion registered views. Meanwhile, Lisa is the only member of the group with five Guinness World Records to her name, including Most Viewed Music Videos by a solo artist in 24 Hours for her singles, most followed by K-pop artists on Instagram as of 2023, the first K-pop artist to the MTV Video Music Awards, and more.

As a group, BLACKPINK has a total of 11 Guinness World Records, including Most Viewed YouTube Videos in Twenty-Four Hours, the first female K-pop group to reach the No. 1 spot on the UK album chart, the most streamed female group on Spotify, the first winner of the best metaverse performance at VMA’s, and most subscribers on YouTube for a band reputed to hold World Records.

Fans have been busy boasting about the group's achievements and wishing for more in the future.

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with their album SQUARE ONE

The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK includes four members: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa. They debuted together in 2016 with their album SQUARE ONE. The album consisted of Whistle and Boombayah, which became an instant hit in those times. The group debuted under YG Entertainment.

The BLACKPINK member Rose was recently reported for drug intake after her photo with actor Kang Dong-won sparked dating rumors and alleged drug allegations. YG Entertainment promptly responded to the reports and stated they would be taking action against people spreading the same.

Meanwhile, Jisoo recently became the brand ambassador for the Dunst brand, and Lisa was spotted at the Celine pop-up store in South Korea alongside BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and actor Park Bo-gum. Jennie was spotted at the Chanel fashion show as she’s the global ambassador for the brand.

The female group is currently on their Born Pink World Tour and recently concluded their Tokyo concert.

The group is also set to become the only female K-group to perform at the Dodgers Stadium.

