"CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN": Fans react as Stray Kids' B-Side track Venom becomes the group's 13th MV to surpass 100M views on YouTube

Stray Kids’ music video VENOM surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, becoming the 13th MV by the group to reach this milestone. On March 9, before 7 am KST, the music video crossed 100 million views, creating much excitement among fans on social media.

The K-pop group is known for their electrifying music videos with intriguing concepts, and VENOM is a B-Side track from their album ODDINARY which was released on March 23, 2022, at midnight KST. It took the video over 1 year, 11 months, and 15 days to achieve this feat. Stray Kids now has three music videos to surpass 100 million on YouTube in 2024.

Fans have taken to social media to show their support for the group while also celebrating this memorable moment. VENOM is one of the most loved B-side songs by the K-pop group, and the fans have planned to continue showing love to the music video by streaming it on music service platforms.

“VENOM IS ON THE THRONE”: Fans react as Stray Kids’ B-side track becomes the 13th MV by the group to surpass 100M views on YouTube

Stray Kids set the internet ablaze with their new achievement on the ODDINARY B-side song VENOM, as it crossed 100 million views. This has become the 13th music video by the group to reach this significant milestone.

In 2020, their popular hit God’s Menu became their first-ever music video to receive 100 million views on YouTube. Followed by MIROH, Back Door, My Pace, Thunderous, MANIAC, Hellevator, Christmas EveL, CASE 143, and S-Class. VENOM is the third music video in 2024 followed by their latest comeback title track LALALALA from the album ROCK-STAR, and the Japanese song CIRCUS.

The song and the music video follows the dark-themed concept of surviving the chase of a spider. It's written by the rapline members Bang Chan, HAN, and Changbin, widely known as 3RACHA. The leader of the group along with producer DallasK composed this Hip-hop synth track.

Fans online have shared how much they enjoy listening to this song while also talking about their favorite part.

Stray Kids is all geared up for its 4th fan meeting which is scheduled to be held at KSPO Dome in Seoul from March 29 to March 31, 2024. The fan meeting on March 29 is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm KST while the one on March 30 will begin at 6 pm KST. The final meeting will start at 5 pm KST.

Furthermore, the group is set to hold the Stray Kids Fan Connecting 2024 SKZ Toy World event in Japan in April. They will hold two shows in Osaka and Saitama each, from April 6 to 7 and from April 27 to 28, respectively.