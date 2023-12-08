Conservative Dad Beer calendar: Where to buy, price, models and all you need to know amid 'Real Women of America' launch 

Ultra Right is introducing a beer calendar for 2024 as the year draws to a close. Bud Light’s competitor is selling a Conservative Dad’s Real Women of America calendar that celebrates right-wing role models. This comes in light of several organizations collaborating with seemingly liberal social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney amongst others.

Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer was created by entrepreneur Seth Weathers. He is releasing the beer calendar in light of Bud Light facing a drastic drop in sales due to partnering with transgender internet figure, Mulvaney. To cater to a massive Republican customer base, Weathers is releasing the aforementioned product that features women who are “fighting woke extremists to preserve real women.”

Speaking about the beer calendar, Weathers said in a statement to Fox Business:

“This calendar is in no way intended to discredit transwomen… because there is no such thing as a ‘transwoman.’ We’ve reached incredibly stupid times when it’s ‘controversial’ to say men can’t be women. This calendar will serve as a reminder, men can never replace the beautiful women of America.”

Adding to his statement, Weathers said:

“Beer companies used to be about great beer, American patriotism, fun, fast cars, and beautiful real women. We’re bringing back all these things, but better than ever.”

Who is featured on Ultra Right’s Conservative Dad’s Real Women of America beer calendar?

According to Ultra Right’s official website, the calendar features “the most beautiful conservative women in America” including Riley Gaines, Dana Loesch, Kim Klacik, Ashley St. Clair, Sara Gonzales, Josie The Redheaded Libertarian, Catalina Lauf, Brittany Jean, Bethany Bartlett, and Peyton Drew. Riley Gaines posed as the cover model for the product.

The beer calendar is priced at $25. Those who order the product right now will reportedly receive it by Christmas. The product is being sold only through their official website ultrarightbeer.com.

It has also been revealed that 10% of the calendar’s sales will go to the Riley Gaines Center that supports the preservation of women’s sports from ideologies that have seemingly posed as a threat to the integrity of women’s athletics.

Ultra Right is also selling multiple other products aside from the beer calendar including t-shirts, frosted beer cups, hats, hoodies, one-piece swimsuits and beach towels amongst others. Products range from $25 to $69.

Riley Gaines put Nike under blast for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney

Earlier this year, women’s rights activist Riley Gaines slammed sportswear giant Nike for inking a deal with Dylan Mulvaney. When OutKick founder Clay Travis asked Gaines if she was approached by Nike for a collaboration similar to Mulvaney she said:

“Oh goodness no! And I don’t anticipate that happening. I don’t know if they can understand the mockery [Mulvaney’s deal] makes of women… That is so incredibly degrading, and for Nike to take this stance, they can forget taking my money. And I’ve talked to a lot of female athletes who agree with exactly everything I just said.”

Gaines was referring to the TikTok star sporting Nike’s workout gear in a sponsored video. Mulvaney claimed in the same that she was entering her “workout era.” Nike garnered immense backlash from their conservative customer base when it partnered with the transgender activist and actress.