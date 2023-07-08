"Continues his reign of terror": TikToker Mizzy faces the internet's wrath after posting a video of himself destroying a convenience store

18-year-old Mizzy, a TikToker known for his prank videos, recently found himself in hot water. He was charged by the police after an investigation following the destruction of a convenience shop.

A series of his startling pranks have gone viral on social media in recent times. He has been charged with violating a criminal behavior order that was imposed on him for sharing his "prank" videos on social media.

While the date of the incident is unknown, Mizzy shared the video on his Twitter account on July 7, 2023. The same video was posted by @stillgray, who mentioned that the teen was continuing his "reign of terror." Several Twitter users flocked to the comment section of their clip to share their views about the same.

"Have his TikTok account shut down" - Mizzy's video has garnered severe backlash from netizens

Mizzy has been charged with several crimes (Image via Twitter/@mizzythemenace)

The TikTok star has been charged for his actions on several occasions. He was previously arrested for uploading prank videos, in which he was seen snatching a woman's dog, leaping into random cars, and destroying books in a library. He was held in detention for some time after his arrest. As a result, he has been barred from using multiple social media platforms. Moreover, he has also received a two-year criminal behavior order prohibiting him from making videos of others without their consent.

However, when he appeared in court on Saturday, July 8, he pleaded not guilty to three violations of a criminal behavior order imposed on him for a "prank" video. His most recent video featured him and a group of his friends in a convenience store, where they proceeded to demolish the entire store while the clerk looked at them in disbelief.

As he swung the camera around the shop, he tossed things off the shelves and said:

“Reality is an illusion, bro. What’s all of this bro? F*ck your shop, bro. It’s an illusion, bro!”

This footage garnered massive backlash online, as netizens took to the comments section of @stillgray's Twitter post to react to it.

Mizzy's other pranks

The "GTA in real life" prank (Image via TikTok/@menacec1ty)

This isn't the first time Mizzy has found himself in the midst of a controversy with his videos. Two months ago, the TikTok prankster received criticism after another clip of his went viral, depicting him "hijacking a train." In the video, he was seen entering the train driver's cabin and tampering with the vehicle's controls. That particular video has been compared to "GTA in real life."

Mizzy @mizzythemenace

I really don’t learn.

#mizzy Hello World, I had to do it againI really don’t learn. Hello World, I had to do it again 💀I really don’t learn.#mizzy https://t.co/E0EooFCqeS

He was also condemned for his other pranks, which included assaulting a shop owner, riding an e-bike through a Sainsbury's supermarket while security guards chased him, and harassing a woman waiting for a train. Other videos of him trespassing and entering strangers' homes resulted in him being arrested.

