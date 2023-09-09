"Could be a Kaiju's egg": Golden Orb discovered in Alaska Ocean sparks wild theories online

During an NOAA expedition, a mysterious golden orb was discovered by the mission personnel aboard the ship at the bottom of the Gulf of Alaska on August 30, 2023. While scientists could not identify the mysterious object, they stated that it had biological origins.

The dome-shaped, smooth, gold object that was found amidst some white sponge and was stuck to a rock, measured a little over 4 inches in diameter, as per the NOAA website. It had a small tear or a hole near its base, through which its colored interior could be seen. Researchers initially thought that this orb could be a coral, a dead sponge attachment, or the casting of an egg.

Expand Tweet

Several netizens have been referring to the unidentified yellow object as a golden egg or a golden orb, and several individuals took to social media to share their theories about what the orb could be.

Several X users commented on KTLA's post about the same and one individual mentioned that the object could be an egg of a Kaiju i.e., a giant monster in Japanese.

Netizens share their theories about the unidentified golden orb found at the bottom of the Alaska Ocean.

Netizens react to Golden orb being found in the Gulf of Alaska

The internet came up with different theories about the golden orb as soon as the news surfaced online. Some said it was probably plastic, while a few others thought it could be some kind of fungal growth.

One user even sarcastically wrote "Tesseract," referring to the crystalline cube-shaped vessel seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that contains the Space Stone. Other individuals compared the orb to something that would be found in Jurassic Park.

Netizens share their theories about the unidentified golden object found at the bottom of the Alaska Ocean. (Image via X)

Netizens share their theories about the unidentified golden object found at the bottom of the Alaska Ocean. (Image via X)

Netizens share their theories about the unidentified golden object found at the bottom of the Alaska Ocean. (Image via X)

Netizens share their theories about the unidentified golden object found at the bottom of the Alaska Ocean. (Image via X)

Netizens share their theories about the unidentified golden object found at the bottom of the Alaska Ocean. (Image via X)

Netizens share their theories about the unidentified golden object found at the bottom of the Alaska Ocean. (Image via X)

Sam Candio, an expedition coordinator at NOAA Ocean Exploration spoke about the discovery and said:

“Isn’t the deep sea so delightfully strange? While we were able to collect the 'golden orb' and bring it onto the ship, we still are not able to identify it beyond the fact that it is biological in origin.”

He then went on to mention that researchers could learn more about the golden orb only after it had been thoroughly observed and examined in a laboratory.