Craig Morgan's military rank and experience explored as country singer re-enlists in the Army at 59

Country singer Craig Morgan of That’s What I Love About Sunday fame is a military veteran. On Saturday, July 29, the musician announced that he has decided to serve his country again and was sworn into the US Army Reserve standing on stage at Nashville, Tennessee’s famous live music venue Grand Ole Opry in front of a sold-out audience. His return to the US Army comes at the age of 59. In a statement to Fox News Digital, the country music artist said:

"I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves.”

Earlier, the Almost Home star served 17 years in the United States Army and Army Reserve from 1984 to 2000.

Craig Morgan was a fire support specialist in the US Army

The 59-year-old Kingston Springs (Tennessee) native started off his career as an emergency medical technician at the age of 18. But soon Craig Morgan joined the US Army in 1984, first as a member of the 101st Airborne Division and later the 82nd Airborne Division. There, he actively served as a forward observer, an E-6 Staff Sergeant, as well as a Fire Support Specialist for nine and a half years.

For the next six and a half years, Craig Morgan worked for the US Army Reserves and earned certifications in the Airborne, Air Assault, and Rapple Master safety departments.

Now with his re-enlistment, he will hold the rank of Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer for the US Army Reserves and has been assigned to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. After his swearing-in ceremony on stage, Craig Morgan told Fox News Digital:

“I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe is the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”

His oath was taken by General Andrew Poppas, a commander in the US Army Forces Command who also shared his views with the news outlet on Morgan’s re-enlistment.

“Every Soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt. Morgan is no exception. I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes and how he impacts other Soldiers around the Army.”

Poppas was joined on stage by two other army/government officials who came to show support for Morgan. They were Command Sergeant Major Todd Simms and Senator Marsha Blackburn, the latter playing a key role in Morgan’s re-entry into the army.

Previously, Craig Morgan has also served the United Service Organization (USO) and earned the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the 2006 USO Merit Award. What’s interesting is that, during his time in the service, Morgan won several accolades for his music and even performed for his fellow soldiers.

A spokesperson of the US Army Reserves told Fox News Digital that the Bonfire singer may soon be promoted to the rank of a major. However, he will continue with his music tours and will keep making music.

Exploring the musical career of Craig Morgan

After voluntarily retiring from the US Army and Army Reserves in the year 2000, Craig Morgan pursued his lifetime hobby of creating country music professionally. He was soon signed by Atlantic Records and released his debut album that very year called Craig Morgan.

Later, in 2002, he was signed by Broken Bow Records which changed the trajectory of his career. He released three studio albums: I Love It (2003), My King of Livin’ (2005), and Little Bit of Life (2006) – all of which were overnight hits. However, his ultimate fame came with the song That’s What I Love About Sunday which spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard country charts in late 2006, alongside becoming the number 1 country single on that year’s Billboard Year End Chart.

Some of his other notable tracks include: That’s Why (2008), This Ole Boy (2012), A Whole Lot More To Me (2016), and Love Remembers (2008) among others. He is not just a singer but also a songwriter and guitarist.

His 2019 single The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost was a homage to his son Jerry whom he lost at the young age of 19.

His latest 2023 album’s name is God. Family. Country. In fact, the same name applies to his upcoming tour that is all set to kick off on September 30 in Englewood, New Jersey.