Crash Course In Romance reigns as the Most Buzzworthy K-drama and garnered the highest actor ranking in the last week of airing

Netflix’s blockbuster show Crash Course in Romance has topped the list of Most Buzzworthy K-dramas published by Good Data Corporation on Sunday, March 12. This marks a stunning end to the groundbreaking show, which has dominated the list of most popular K-dramas for eight consecutive weeks, starting with its premiere week to the finale week.

This achievement is even more phenomenal because the show’s star-studded cast has also swept the charts for the most buzzworthy actors. While the stars of Crash Course in Romance have dominated the top four ranks overall, the show has achieved five out of the top ten ranks.

luna @cherotonin

not ready for crash course in romance to end, i'm gonna miss these two sm not ready for crash course in romance to end, i'm gonna miss these two sm 😭https://t.co/UYGfxZZSbE

The list of Buzzworthy Dramas is published by Good Data Corporation. The weekly ranking of the week's most talked-about dramas is created by compiling data from various sources, including news stories, blogs, internet forums, videos, and social networks, and then analyzing the data using an algorithm. This process determines which dramas generate the most interest among the audience base.

The show narrates an unconventional love story between a former athlete and an ace tutor in the private education system. When the two antithetical people encounter each other, an unexpected bond forms between them that transcends into love.

Roh Yoon-seo dominates list of Most Buzzworthy Actors for Crash Course in Romance

pby @seoparkang Standout for me was #RohYoonSeo as Nam Hae Yi. It would have been so easy to pale in comparison having to act alongside such seasoned veterans but she really held her own. A young rookie with so so much potential ahead #CrashCourseInRomance Standout for me was #RohYoonSeo as Nam Hae Yi. It would have been so easy to pale in comparison having to act alongside such seasoned veterans but she really held her own. A young rookie with so so much potential ahead #CrashCourseInRomance https://t.co/8yTJYoCUaN

Crash Course In Romance has left a lasting impression on viewers globally. The show's immense popularity is reflected by the stunning performance of its stars in the rankings for the most buzzworthy actors.

Roh Yoon-seo, the star who portrayed Nam Hae-yi, created the most buzz this week. Closely following her is the male lead of the show, the internationally acclaimed Korean actor Jung Kyung-ho, who donned the role of Choi Chi-yeol. Jung Kyung-ho held second place in the list of most buzzworthy actors.

Closing off the top three is the seasoned actress and former most buzzworthy star Jeon Do-yeon. The actress starred opposite Choi Chi-yeol as the character Nam Haeng-sun, a single mother who runs a side dish restaurant after retiring as an athlete.

Taxi Driver 2 follows Crash Course in Romance in the list of Most Buzzworthy Drama

nanas @jemindomie AAAAK TAXI DRIVER 2 AAAAK TAXI DRIVER 2 https://t.co/pAlh3LOXoP

Following Crash Course in Romance is SBS's sensational thriller K-drama Taxi Driver 2. The show has maintained its second position on the list for the third week in a row. The show's actors, Lee Je-hoon and Pyo Ye-jin, held on to ranks five and six on the actors' list of most buzzworthy.

This week, the long-running drama Three Bold Siblings on KBS 2TV, which is getting closer and closer to the conclusion of its run, moved up to hold on to the third rank on the drama list.

The final episode of Crash Course in Romance aired on March 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes