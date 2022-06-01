Creamfields South Festival 2022: Dates, tickets, lineup and more

The inaugural edition of the Creamfields South festival, slated to take place on June 3 and June 4, has announced the lineup. The event, scheduled for the Jubilee-Bank weekend, will be held on the grounds of Hylands Park, set in Hylands Estate in Chelmsford, Essex. It will take place across multiple arenas and stages. The festival is a counterpart of Northern Daresbury's Creamfields Festival, which is celebrating its 25th year.

The festival will feature performers like Eric Prydz, CamelPhat, Charlotte De Witte, Fatboy Slim, Hybrid Minds, Ben Nicky, David Guetta, Helena Hauff, Michael Bibi, Jamie Jones and Maya Jane Coles.

Creamfields South 2022 tickets

Tickets for the festival are available in standard and gold variations, and buyers can choose to buy one-day, two-day or three-day passes. Standard tickets are priced at £85, £170, and £220 for one-day, two-day and three-day variations respectively. One-day ticket, two-day ticket and three-day tickets of the Gold category are priced at £130, £260 and £320 respectively. Tickets are available via the festival’s website and Ticketmaster.

Gold-ticket holders will get access to exclusive food and drink options, a dedicated VIP & Cocktail bar, along with the Hospitality area at Creamfields South.

Creamfields South 2022 lineup

The lineup for the festival includes Christoph, Fatboy Slim,Calvin Harris, Davis Guetta, Eric Prydz, Becky Hill, Jonas Blue, Jodie Harsh, Idris Elba, Faithless (DJ Set), Charlotte De Witte, Kolsch, Marc Kinchen, Oliver Heldens, Sarah Story, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Eats Everything, Deborah De Luca, Lilly Palmer, Camelphat, Marco Carola, Maya Jane Coles, Mind Against, Joey Daniel, Syreeta, Jamie Jones, Patrick Topping, Example, Malaa, Fisher, Solardo, Pete Tong, Michael Bibi, Loco Dice, Andy C, Wilkinson, Shy FX, Arman Van Helden, Hannah Wants Sam Divine, Paul Van Dyk and Aly & Fila among others.

Nearly 50,000 people expected at Creamfields South 2022

Around 50,000 people are expected to attend the electronic music festival that will take place for the first time in Chelmsford over the jubilee holiday. The BBC quoted Essex Police asking the festival goers to act responsibly and look out for each other.

In a statement the Essex Police said,

"With any large event, we have well-rehearsed policing plans in place to ensure you have a safe festival.Our preparations have included assessing the level of risk around crime and disorder which could occur. We want people going to the festival to enjoy themselves, look out for one another and be safe."

They also noted that a dedicated policing plan was in place.

The Jubilee Bank Weekend is being celebrated in the Commonwealth this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February, 1952.

