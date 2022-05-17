Portola Music Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

The Portola Music Festival has finally announced its lineup. The music festival will take place on September 24 and 25, 2022, at San Francisco’s Pier 80. The event’s name is a reference to the Portola Festival of 1909, which was organized for the city's reopening after the 1906 earthquake and hosted around a million people for its opening parade. The Portola Music festival is being organized by Goldenvoice, the company that also organizes Coachella.

Portola Music Festival 2022 tickets

Portola Festival @PortolaFestival Register now for first access. Pre sale begins this Friday at 10am PT



portolamusicfestival.com Introducing San Francisco's Portola Music FestivalRegister now for first access. Pre sale begins this Friday at 10am PT Introducing San Francisco's Portola Music Festival 🌐 Register now for first access. Pre sale begins this Friday at 10am PTportolamusicfestival.com https://t.co/1Zl5K5x8cm

Tickets for the festival will be available starting Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. PDT. Attendees can register for presale on the festival’s official website. Tickets are available in the Single Day and 2-Day General Admission category. The Single Day General Admission Tier 1 tickets are priced at $199.95 and the 2-Day General Admission early bird tickets are priced at $299.

Portola Music Festival 2022 Lineup

The Portola Music festival will be headlined by Flume and The Chemical Brothers. M.I.A., Jamie xx, Kaytranada, James Blake, Four Tet + Floating Points, Fred Again., Toro Y Moi, Jungle, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, the Avalanches, Bicep, Caribou, Arca, PinkPantheress, Yves Tumor, Omar Apollo, Yaeji, Fatboy Slim, Channel Tres, Slowthai, DJ Shadow, Kelly Lee Owens, Shygirl, and the Range are some of the other bands and artists who will be performing at the music festival in September.

Furthermore, DJs Blessed Madonna and Danilo Plessow (MCDE), along with local artists Eug and DJ Dials, will also perform at the festival. Performers such as Kelly Lee Owens, Ross From Friends and Yaeji with DJ Shadow and Fatboy Slim will also be present.

More about headliners Flume and Chemical Brothers

Flume is an Australian musician, DJ, and record producer. His self-titled debut studio album, Flume, was released on November 9, 2012. The artist has remixed songs by artists including Lorde, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, Hermitude, and Disclosure. His second studio album, Skin, was released on 27 May, 2016 and won the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards. His following albums include Skin Companion EP 1 on 25 November, 2016 and Skin Companion EP 2 on 17 February, 2017. On 20 March 2019, Flume released a mixtape called Hi This Is Flume.

The Chemical Brothers are an English electronic music duo that consists of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons. The duo brought the big beat genre to the forefront of pop culture along with The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim, and The Crystal Method among other acts. Their debut album Exit Planet Dust was released in 1995 that rose to critical acclaim. In 2019, they released their ninth studio album, No Geography, that was released in April 2019 to positive reviews. In 2020, the album won three Grammy Awards including Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance Recording, and Best Music Video.

If Coachella's success is any sort of indicator, then Goldenvoice's new endeavor is certainly going to be a hit as well.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi