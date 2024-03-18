'Crossbow Sniper' update: Suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 2 people attacked in Shoreditch, East London

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man after two people in Shoreditch were hit with a crossbow on March 4 and March 14. The cops confirmed the arrest on their website, saying that the man had a knuckle duster along with a bottle when he was captured on March 17, 2024.

The man has been transported to an east London police station and while his identity has not been revealed, he also had a crossbow along with several weapons.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway shared a statement on the arrest, saying that the investigation is ongoing and thanked all those who helped in the arrest of the suspect. He said the public could still speak to the officers on duty if they have any helpful details. He added:

"Since the first incident the police response has been immediate and dynamic, with my detectives leading a significant investigation involving CCTV trawls, intelligence and forensic work, whilst my neighborhood teams have been engaged in public appeals and reassurance patrols."

Meanwhile, the motive behind the attacks in Shoreditch remains a mystery, and further updates are currently awaited.

Metropolitan Police Department began searching for the suspect immediately after the victims were attacked at Shoreditch

The man who was injured with a crossbow was reportedly said to be 20 years old and the woman 44 years old. The incidents happened at Clifton House and Arnold Circus, located close to each other. The Metropolitan Police Department immediately launched an investigation in the area to find the culprit as soon as possible.

The cops also collaborated with Tower Hamlets Council to speed up the investigation and the authorities requested eyewitnesses to contact them. A statement by James Conway read in part that there will be an increase in the number of officers on duty for the next few days.

The police department also said that the Shoreditch attacks were somehow connected. A handwritten poster stated that the woman was hit when she was returning home and the incidents also left the local people scared. The woman's identity was revealed to be Nazarine Cazley and the second victim's identity remains unknown.

The local people reportedly avoided staying near the windows after the incident. However, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that similar cases were not reported again.

One of the Shoreditch residents, identified as Subera Reddy, said in an interview with The Independent that she has been forced to take a "detour" when she has to take her children to school. She requested the authorities to improve CCTV and other facilities in the area and added:

"Everyone was really scared. We were on high alert, scared to go out. Our WhatsApp groups were blowing up it could have been any of us."

Meanwhile, the weapons found with the suspect have been sent for forensic testing and other details are expected to be revealed soon.