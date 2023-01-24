Cruel World Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more

The Cruel World festival 2023 confirmed that its lineup would include some of the most prominent artists of the 1980s. Some of them are Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, and Echo & the Bunnymen. The acts are currently gearing up to perform at the 2023 Cruel World festival in Pasadena, California. Goldenvoice’s one-day festival will return to Brookside at the Rose Bowl on May 20, 2023.

Here’s the full lineup for the Cruel World festival in alphabetical order.

The lineup includes ABC, Adam Ant, Animotion, Aurat, Billy Idol, Boy Harsher, Echo & The Bunnymen, Ela Minus, Gang of Four, Gary Numan, Glass Spells, GVLLOW, The Human League, Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets, Modern English, Molchat Doma, Riki, Siouxsie, The Motels, The Soft Moon, The Vapors, Twin Tribes, and Urban Heat.

Cruel World Fest @cruelworldfest



cruelworldfest.com Hello, Cruel World 🥀 Register now for access to passes starting Friday, January 27 at 12pm PT Hello, Cruel World 🥀 Register now for access to passes starting Friday, January 27 at 12pm PT cruelworldfest.com https://t.co/xyZerAIDou

Cruel World Festival 2023: Tickets, where to buy, and more

Fans can purchase the tickets for the single-day festival starting on January 27 at 12 pm PT on the Cruel World Festival website. Cruel World festival offers VIP and Clubhouse options, giving fans access to the air-conditioned lounge and upfront viewing area at both stages.

The festival is scheduled just a week after Goldenvoice’s Just Like Heaven festival at the same venue. The festival will also feature Yeah Yeah Yeahs and MGMT.

The Cruel World festival was first announced in 2020. The festival emphasizes the 80s goth and new-wave artists. It was postponed for two years and hosted its inaugural event in 2022 with performances from Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie, DEVO, Echo & the Bunnymen, the Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, the Church, Public Image Ltd., and more.

The artist Echo & the Bunnymen initially planned to perform last year but canceled their shows due to visa delays. However, fans look forward to them taking the stage this year.

More information on the lineup

Cruel World Fest @cruelworldfest Cruel things come to those who wait. Cruel things come to those who wait. ⌛️ 💔 https://t.co/ZR5PIHocL7

The festival is currently the talk of the town as it will mark Siouxsie’s first North American show in 15 years. Siouxsie Sioux performed with The Banshees and The Creatures before she became a soloist and is currently known as Siouxsie. The artist last performed live in 2013 for Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Siouxsie Sioux is also set to take the stage with main headliners Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra at the 2023 Latitude festival from July 20-23.

Meanwhile, Iggy Pop was last seen when he performed his single Frenzy with Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month.

Fans will be looking forward to Siouxsie and Iggy Pop's duet on his smash track The Passenger, which she amazingly covered in her style.

Love & Rockets consisting of former members of Bauhaus, last performed together in 2008, then parted ways in 2009. At the time, co-founder Daniel Ash said that he no longer planned to perform with band members David J and Kevin Haskins. The band recently created a new Instagram account to promote their reunion and fans can't wait to see them in action at the Cruel World festival 2023.

Poll : 0 votes