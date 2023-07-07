Culver's Signature Sauce: Where to buy, price, ingredients, and other details revealed

Culver's has introduced a unique sauce for the first time in its long history. It's unlike any other item they have. With the release of its first-ever Signature Sauce at all 900-plus restaurants nationwide, the company is raising its game to a whole new level. The Signature Sauce contains a mix of buttermilk, savory parmesan, a hint of spice, and savory bleu cheese. It creates a flavorful experience unlike any other in the fast-food industry.

According to a press release on July 6, 2023, Culver's Signature Sauce deviates from the conventional variations of ketchup, mayo, and other popular items. Instead, it strives to offer something that most people have never had at a fast food restaurant. The company describes the sauce as having undertones of components like onion, different peppers, and garlic.

A cup of Culver's Signature Sauce on the side is available for a suggested price of 35 cents. Furthermore, this special item will be available at all participating restaurants around the country.

Given that Culver's sauce is still relatively new, it hasn't received much public attention yet

The new sauce is ideal for burgers and salads, as well as for dipping (Image via Culver's)

The sauce has already gotten a thumbs-up from the testers. However, it is yet to impress the mass. While many companies provide sauces that combine mustard and barbecue sauce, this new sauce is a fascinating departure from the cliche. Its ingredients allow it to enhance and pair with each menu item in a unique way.

The brand revealed the nutritional facts for its Signature Sauce. A cup of the special sauce has 260 grams of calories, 3 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of saturated fat, 27 grams of fat, 2 grams of sugar, 25 milligrams of cholesterol, and 520 milligrams of sodium. It also has soybean oil, egg yolk, salt, jalapeno pepper, red wine vinegar, and Romano cheese.

Addressing this new item, Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development, stated:

"When we set out to make a signature sauce, we wanted to make sure it was truly an 'only at Culver's' experience that perfectly complements our menu. Our signature sauce is unique – the flavor melds and changes depending on which menu offers its accompanying.

"Whether it's the savory taste of an onion ring or the warm crunch of our Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, the sauce's unique combination of ingredients brings out even more of the Culver's flavor cues our guests know and love. We're excited for our guests to discover their own favorite combination," he added.

The brand has added two new types of sauce to its menu

The brand's other varieties of sauce (Image via Culver’s)

In addition to the new item, the brand has added Della Terra Marinara and Ken's Boom Boom Sauce. The former is produced with a blend of tomato, herbs, and spices. This makes it ideal for pairing with the company's chicken tenders and sides. Tomatoes, corn syrup, salt, onion powder, dried garlic, spices, and preservatives are included in the sauce.

On the other hand, Ken's Boom Boom Sauce is a savory sauce that contains a mix of fiery chili peppers, Dijon mustard, and garlic to create a creamy and spicy item. It also contains egg yolk, red bell pepper, chili pepper, salt, sugar, soybean oil, mustard oil, garlic, and preservatives. Moreover, it has a creamy and peppery flavor.

