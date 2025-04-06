“Customer or collab?”- Fans react to DDG meeting Young Thug while working at Marathon Burger

YouTuber-cum-rapper DDG is once again in the spotlight, this time for his encounter with Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug, garnering fan reactions. Recently, DDG volunteered his time working at Marathon Burger. During his hours behind the counter, Young Thug unexpectedly showed up at the restaurant.

On April 5, DDG volunteered at Nipsey Hussle’s brother’s restaurant Marathon Burger and livestreamed his time assisting the staff. A short clip from the 1-hour-and-20-minute stream is creating a buzz among hip-hop fans, showing the two rappers in proximity.

As the rappers were captured in the video, many fans speculated about possible collaborations.

"Customer or collab?" a user tweeted on X.

"Young Thug and DDG in a burger spot is like the Avengers assembling at McDonald’s!" another user reacted on X.

"DDG sees Young Thug while working at Marathon Burger in Los Angeles 👀," a popular podcast channel No Jumper tweeted while sharing the clip.

"Dope! Was he slangin' burgers or tryna get signed?" a user commented.

The burger spot has seen many rappers' appearances since its opening on March 1. More reactions read:

"Bro pulled up like he was the secret menu item at the burger joint—Thugger Supreme!" another user commented.

"Bro came to get a burger 🍔," a user reacted on X.

However, following the incident, DDG came under the fire of some fans for seemingly ignoring Young Thug, which was not the case, and he cleared the air later.

Screenshot showing fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@xxl)

DDG cleared the confusion seconds later in the stream video

In the video clip circulating on social media, it appears at first glance that Young Thug extended a dap to the Michigan singer, but he ignored him. This clip attracted a flurry of fan reactions. However, in the complete stream video, it can be clearly seen that Thugger dapped to Blacc Sam, Nipsey's brother. Seconds later in the stream, DDG was heard stating that he had already met Young Thug.

This is the second time in a week when the YouTuber-cum-rapper came under the lens of netizens. Earlier, on April 1, he shared an old sonogram image, which led fans to think that he is having a second child.

Marathon Burger is a part of Nipsey Hussle's legacy

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle's brother, Blacc Sam, opened Marathon Burger on March 1 this year. The grand opening of the Los Angeles-based spot witnessed a huge crowd on its opening. Shared by Nipsey's elder brother, the restaurant pays homage to Nip as it was his dream to open a restaurant.

Ever since the opening, the restaurant has welcomed many popular faces, especially from the hip-hop scene. The place has garnered rave reviews for its gourmet smashburgers. The interior of the restaurant is inspired by Hussle’s artistry. On the restaurant's Instagram page, one can find posts featuring Hussle's brother further explaining how the outlet is continuing Nipsey Hussle's legacy.

It remains to be seen whether the two rapper's meeting was just a coincidental interaction or a prelude to a collaboration. Meanwhile, foodies can visit the popular burger spot.

