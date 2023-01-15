“Cute, pretty and hot”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie turns up the heat in an attractive outfit at the Hong Kong BORN PINK concert

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently went viral for her all-black near-backless outfit at the BORN PINK concert held in Hong Kong on January 14, 2023.

BLINKs across the globe went into a collective frenzy after seeing videos and photos of the SOLO singer on Twitter. While the remaining three members, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, looked their absolute best, Jennie took the crown as she popped up on numerous Twitter timelines due to her outfit and stage presence.

Twitter user @dalilanajwa even tweeted:

"how can she be cute, pretty and hot at the same time?"

BLACKPINK’s Jennie stuns fans in another alluring outfit at the BORN PINK concert’s Hong Kong stop

Since the BORN PINK World Tour began in October last year, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been going viral for her various outfits on stage. Whether it is the first all-gray performance outfit for Moonlight or the latest black-laced Wednesday-inspired outfit in Germany, the SOLO singer’s outfits are one of the most anticipated moments at the BORN PINK concerts.

The latest attire of BLACKPINK’s Jennie had fans going berserk once again. At the January 14, 2023, concert in Hong Kong, the 26-year-old singer and songwriter greeted fans in an all-black outfit, which included the almost-backless top paired with a pair of shorts that accentuated her body.

Many BLINKs called BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s outfit “chef’s kiss” while others mentioned that their excitement for the HBO show The Idol had risen ten fold after watching the clips.

BLACKPINK recently began their Asian leg for the BORN PINK World Tour on January 7 in Bangkok, Thailand. The January 15 concert is the group’s second and last stop in Hong Kong, after which the singers will travel to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi this month.

After taking a month-long break, they will be back on tour starting in March and will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Bulacan, Tokyo, Singapore, Macau, and Osaka. Additionally, after the Asian leg, they will tour Melbourne and Sydney before finally wrapping up their tour in Auckland in June.

BLACKPINK has recently been nominated at iHeartRadio Music Awards and the BRITs as they prepare to headline for Coachella 2023

BLACKPINK continues to have a successful year after their latest comeback, BORN PINK, which was a highly-anticipated album as it arrived after nearly two years. The highly-addictive pre-release single Pink Venom and the equally catchy title track Shut Down went viral globally.

• Best Duo/Group of the Year

• Beat Music Video

• Best Fans

• Favorite use of a Sample @BLACKPINK got 4 nominations at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards!• Best Duo/Group of the Year• Beat Music Video• Best Fans• Favorite use of a Sample .@BLACKPINK got 4 nominations at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards!• Best Duo/Group of the Year• Beat Music Video• Best Fans• Favorite use of a Sample

Topping the album’s success was the four-member group’s nominations in the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards and the 2023 BRITs.

Besides that, the group was nominated for Best Music Video and Favorite Use of a Sample for Pink Venom, Best Pop Duo/Group Award, and Best Fan Army at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. At the 2023 BRITs, they were nominated for the International Group of the Year award.

Moreover, the Pink Venom artists were confirmed to headline Coachella 2023, which will be held from April 14 to 23. They are the first K-pop artists in history to do so, although they did perform at the 2019 Coachella. In addition, Jisoo has also confirmed to make her solo debut with an album release this year.

