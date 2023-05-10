Da Brat maternity look in jersey with a hole sparks debate online, comparisons with "feminine" Rihanna outfit take over 

Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, proudly showed off her baby bump during her set at the Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas. For the event, she wore a custom-made Chicago Bulls jersey that had a cut-out for her baby bump, matching basketball shorts, and a red snapback.

The outfit was designed by DeMariyon Futch and her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart. The rapper thanked her wife and the festival for having her and her "unborn miracle" rock the stage. She also shared photos and videos from the event on her Instagram account.

The internet soon started comparing her maternity look with Rihanna's. While some fans seem to be in support of Da Brat, others expressed their disagreement on social media.

Fans comparing Da Brat's Lovers & Friends Music Festival look to Rihanna's Super Bowl look

Just a few months back, Rihanna gave a mind-blowing performance while showing off her bump at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Da Brat's recent music performance at the Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas was along similar lines, as it too revealed her baby bump. However, this does not seem to have impressed fans.

Social media platforms are now flooded with comments saying how wrong the outfit looks on the rapper. However, some fans are also supporting the rapper and her personal choice. Here are some of the tweets about the jersey outfit:

Da Brat is a famous American rapper who started rapping at the age of 11 and was discovered by producer Jermaine Dupri in 1992 while she was still a teenager. The rapper became known more for her "featured" appearances on other rappers' and R&B singers' albums rather than for her own solo work.

Da Brat held her own in the male-dominated genre of hip-hop with lyrics touching on drugs and violence. Her brazen style appealed to both hip-hop and pop fans. She has won two Billboard Music Awards and a Best Rap Album honor for Funkdafied at The Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in 1995.

The highly influential American rapper and actress is known for her unique style, distinct flow, and powerful stage presence. She has also ventured into acting, appearing in films and television shows, including Empire and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Despite facing some legal challenges over the years, she has remained an influential figure in the hip-hop community, inspiring many women and artists with her music and trailblazing career. Her impact on the music industry and representation of strong, independent women in hip-hop has left a lasting impression on the industry and fans alike.

