Lovers and Friends Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price, and more 

The Las Vegas Lovers and Friends festival has announced its lineup. The festival will take place on May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival grounds in Las Vegas, NV. The headliners for this year’s festival include Missy Elliot, Usher, and Mariah Carey. Along with Nelly, Chris Brown, and 50 Cent, the lineup will also include other R&B veterans. Check out the full lineup below.

Registration for the presale of the festival is currently underway via the festival’s website. The festival presale will begin on January 20 at 10.00 am PT. The general on-sale with the remaining tickets will start that same day at 2.00 pm PST.

Prices for the Lovers and Friends festival begin from $250

Tickets for the Lovers and Friends festival are available in various categories, including VIP cabana, hotel, and ticket packages. They are priced as follows:

General Admission tickets are priced at $250.

General Admission Plus tickets are priced at $465.

VIP tickets are priced at $565

The benefits for the Lovers and Friends VIP tickets include performances all day on multiple stages at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, a preferred viewing area by the main stage, food choices from regional and local vendors, bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, free water stations, and more, air-conditioned restrooms, dedicated entry lane at the main entrance and charging stations among other benefits.

The Lovers and Friends Festival 2023 lineup will feature over 45 artists

The Lovers and Friends festival will feature over 45 artists, including 50 Cent, Nelly, and Chris Brown, among others.

Missy Elliot

Usher

Mariah Carey

Pitbull

Christina Aguilera

Chris Brown

50 Cent

Miguel

Nelly

Boyz II Men

Summer Walker

Jhené Aiko

Bryson Tiller

Lil Kim

Eve

Da Brat

This is the second iteration of the Lovers and Friends festival

The debut edition of the Usher Presents Lovers and Friends festival took place last year in May, with acts including Lauryn Hill, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Usher, Jodeci, Snoop Dogg, and Fabolous among others performing for the show.

When the festival's lineup was first announced in 2019, there was a lot of confusion. Several artists posted on social media after the lineup was revealed to say that they had not agreed to be a part of it.

Artists including Twista, Mase, and Lil Kim were initially out of their performances but later showed up for their acts. Lil Kim also went as far as to note on social media that she was not part of the festival even though her name appeared in the artist lineup. She, however, later confirmed that she would perform at the festival.

The festival is named after the 2004 song Lovers and Friends by the American rap group Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz, which features Usher and Ludacris from the group's fifth and final studio album, Crunk Juice.

The festival’s lineup is inspired by the early-2000s era and features R&B artist Missy Elliott as the headliner. Elliott is a four-time Grammy award winner often referred to as the Queen of Rap. Her hit singles include Sock It 2 Me, Get Ur Freak On, One Minute Man, and 4 My People, among other songs. In 2021, Elliott was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Also among the headliners is Usher, who is also separately on his My Way Las Vegas Residency, which will take place at the Park MGM from February 24 to July 15. Usher is a two-time Grammy award winner and has given out R&B ballads, including There Goes My Baby and Climax, which were released in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

