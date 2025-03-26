Daily Harvest introduces new Organic Pea Protein Powder: Price, availability, and more details explored

Daily Harvest, a company specializing in plant-based, frozen nutritious meals, has unveiled its new Organic Pea Protein Powder. The newly introduced protein powder, ideal to blend in smoothies and breakfast bowls, is made completely with USDA-certified organic pea protein. The company announced the launch of this one-ingredient protein powder on March 25 through an official press release.

The company had previously announced that it would diversify its protein-focused offerings in 2025. In January 2025, the brand introduced three smoothies and has now rolled out this new plant-based protein supplement. The 449 g pack of Daily Harvest Pea Protein Powder comes for $44.99 and is available for purchase on the brand's website.

A single scoop of Daily Harvest Organic Pea Protein Powder provides 24 g of protein

Started in 2015, Daily Harvest is known for its plant-based and organic smoothies, breakfast bowls, soups, flatbreads, and some other healthy offerings. The brand is expanding its protein-based products portfolio, and in a series of launches, the label has announced this new pea protein powder. On its launch, the CEO of the brand, Ricky Silver, said (via PR Newswire):

"After the tremendous success of our High-Protein Smoothies launched earlier this year, we knew our customers were hungry for more protein solutions that don't compromise on quality."

The statement continues:

"Our new protein powder delivers exactly what our customers have been asking for—pure, clean protein without any of the fillers, gums, or additives found in most powders on the market."

The company released this product after customer research, which revealed that one-fourth of its customers are using supplement powders as their primary source of protein. And half of the customers showed interest in buying a protein powder from the same brand from which they are ordering their meals.

Ingredients, nutrition, and other details about Daily Harvest Organic Pea Protein Powder

The brand claims that its new protein powder is made only with USDA-certified organic pea protein. The company also explains the benefits of pea protein, stating that it has all nine essential amino acids and is a good source of BCAAs. Apart from that, the other key highlights of this powder are:

The product is free from any additives, fillers, or preservatives.

It has no seed oils or gums.

The product also does not contain any artificial sweeteners, added sugars, or flavors.

The organic supplement is tested for heavy metals by third-party labs.

Powder is also free from nine major allergens.

The protein is easily digestible.

A pack of 449 g Daily Harvest pea protein powder consists of 15 scoops or servings, and a single scoop (approximately 30 g) offers the following:

Calories—120

Protein—24 g

Fat—2.5 g

Carbohydrate—1g

Dietary Fiber—1g

Sodium—230 mg

Calcium—180 mg

Iron—4.8 mg

Potassium—80 mg

Daily Harvest describes the product on its website in the following words:

"The name is the entire ingredient list—literally. Made from a single ingredient, our powder has 24g of pure plant protein per scoop. No artificial flavors. No additives. 0g sugar. Dairy-free + easy to digest. Mix into your favorite DH smoothie or breakfast bowl to level it up and take on your day."

The label suggests pairing this protein powder with any of the DH smoothies or DH breakfast bowls. For help, the brand has also listed the recipe for these suggested protein blends on its website.

