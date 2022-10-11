Dateline: Unforgettable: What happened to Robin Spielbauer?

Oxygen's Dateline: Unforgettable is set to recall the murder of Robin Spielbauer, who was found dead in a ditch on Helium Road, near County Road 34, in Texas, on April 8, 2014. Autopsy results revealed that Spielbauer died of severe blunt-force trauma and a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Robin Spielbauer was a 33-year-old divorcee with two daughters. Katie Phipps, who was married to Spielbauer's ex-husband Jeremy, was arrested for allegedly murdering her. The two women were said to have been at loggerheads over their individual equations with Jeremy.

However, Phipps was cleared of all charges a year later and Jeremy was brought under the police's radar. His phone was tracked and it was revealed that he was near the crime scene the day Robin was killed. Surveillance cameras also captured his car en route to the location.

Although Jeremy was arrested in 2016 and convicted in 2018, the ruling was overturned in 2020 owing to an appeal that questioned the objectivity of two jurors.

Robin Spielbauer's body was found by a group of women driving by on Helium Road

Robin Bledsoe Spielbauer was born on October 23, 1981, at the Air Force Base in Altus, Oklahoma. She later relocated to Amarillo, Texas. She became a mother when she was a teenager and gave birth to two daughters. Robin was married to Jeremy Spielbauer, whom she separated from a couple of years before her death.

Robin Spielbauer and Jeremy met Katie Phipps through church, and the two women became friends. Soon, Katie and Jeremy began having an affair while the latter was still married to Robin. After the couple's divorce, Robin Spielbauer was depressed and easily aggravated owing to mental and financial constraints, according to The Cinemaholic.

However, her efforts to lead a good life were short-lived. On April 8, 2014, Robin Spielbauer's bloodied body was found by a group of women driving by on Helium Road, near County Road 34, beside her parked Chevy Tahoe SUV. They dialed 911, and the authorities identified Robin after their arrival at the spot.

An autopsy revealed that Robin Spilbauer's death was caused by severe blunt-force trauma and a gunshot wound to the back of her head. According to police records, she was attacked on an isolated road on purpose.

A few days after Robin Spielbauer's death, Jeremy's then-wife Katie Phipps was arrested based on statements of hostile relations between the duo, as given by the former's relatives. Katie and Robin had engaged in physical cat-fights in the past over the former's suspicion that Jeremy rekindled his relationship with Robin.

According to a report by News Channel 10, Katie's text to Jeremy on the evening of Robin's murder read:

"My dreams of having a happy family are gone. I'm not going to make you carry this burden anymore. You started it and I'll finish it."

At the crime scene, pink plastic pieces belonging to Katie's gun were recovered. She thus spent over a year in a county jail before cellphone records showed that Katie was nowhere near the crime scene on the night of the incident, and she was cleared of all charges.

Cellphone track records and surveillance cameras later found that it was Jeremy who was at the scene that night, and could have murdered his ex-wife. It was speculated that he used Katie's pink gun as the murder weapon to divert attention from him.

After several witnesses testified against him, Jeremy was arrested in 2016 and underwent trial in 2018. A 12-member jury unanimously convicted him and sentenced him on the charge of felony-murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with a fine of $10,000.

However, a seventh court of appeals overturned his conviction in 2020 after two jurors' objectivity in the case was questioned. A year later, in 2021, the same court reinstated Jeremy's conviction on the grounds that there was no error in jury selection, as claimed by the defense.

A statement on the judgment read:

"The Randall County District Attorney’s Office hopes this opinion will allow Robin Spielbauer’s family and loved ones to have some measure of closure knowing they will never be able to fully understand the tragic and senseless loss they have suffered."

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable is set to air on Oxygen True Crime on October 11, 2022 at 8 pm EST.

