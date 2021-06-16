David Dobrik returns to YouTube after getting canceled, and the internet is divided

David Dobrik has officially returned to YouTube on June 15th, following his two-month hiatus from social media after being "canceled" over misconduct allegations.

The 24-year-old YouTuber got into serious trouble after orchestrating and participating in a skit that resulted in one of his fans being assaulted by Dom Zeglaitis, a member of the Vlog Squad.

Soon after, Jeff Wittek, a former member of the Vlog Squad, released a documentary on YouTube titled, "Do not try this", regarding his life-threatening injuries that were allegedly caused by David Dobrik's careless antics.

Following the recent controversies in March 2021, David Dobrik went on a social media hiatus after posting two apologies.

David Dobrik returns to YouTube

On Tuesday afternoon, David Dobrik broke the internet by returning to YouTube with a video titled, "SURPRISING MY FRIENDS!!".

On June 14th, David Dobrik and his squad were seen out in Hawaii, as a fan posted a selfie of the two.

The 4 minute and 20 second video detailed the vlogger surprising the Vlog Squad, including now-reconciled Jeff Wittek, with a trip to Hawaii. Afterwards, he showcased a compilation of events that occurred during the trip, ending the vlog by saying he would now be posting every Tuesday.

The video also included a quick update on Corinna's OF page, with her claiming that she had already made a million dollars from the first day.

Also read: Top 5 Worst Decisions in David Dobrik Vlogs

Minutes later, David took to Instagram to post about his return, with a photo captioned:

"new Vlogs every Tuesday :) "

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

Fans have mixed reactions over David's return

Despite having been gone for only two months, many fans of David expressed how much they missed his content, almost excusing him for his previous mistakes, as "everyone learns".

However, a good amount were upset with his return, considering he had inflicted trauma over what he had done in 2018.

David Dobrik's return is met with mixed reactions as fans don't know rather to rejoice or not (Image via Instagram)

Many even went as far as to comment on how "conflicting" his return felt, given that his fans both missed him, yet despised his previous actions.

"I've never felt more conflicted in my life" -@lizzierodgerss"

Fans had mixed reactions on Twitter as well.

Not David dobrik posting 😟 pic.twitter.com/VvsrkI3DUo — Autumn (@Autumntoplut0) June 16, 2021

i was just rudely reminded that i still followed david dobrik on instagram. had to shut that down asap — valerie // blm ミ☆ (@valerieswir) June 16, 2021

Just watched the new david dobrik vlog with the straightest face. How did I used to find this shit funny? pic.twitter.com/UAHBDS8mwE — cage (@cage468) June 16, 2021

David Dobrik is back Vlogging 😭😭 — Kp (@kevin7phan) June 16, 2021

david dobrik is back posting videos … and is not giving all he makes on the new video to anti sexual violence organizations. stop ❤️ pic.twitter.com/skkPIDVtPV — julia keegan (@juliakeegan22) June 16, 2021

Y’all deadass out here supporting the racist, attempted friend murdering, friends with rapist David Dobrik get some fucking help you sick fucks pic.twitter.com/bKj2p4RwfT — Future Childless Milf (@mercurialgiirl) June 16, 2021

david dobrik coming back ?? frenemies over ?!?! TF IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/m6N6PtACrE — ✰ monica ✰ (@yikessmonica) June 16, 2021

david dobrik stans seeing that david is posting again and pretending that they didn’t just cancel him two months ago pic.twitter.com/2mItQ9m6dy — tammy ☯ (@afterstormsmell) June 16, 2021

david dobrik testing the water with his new video since the incident😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tk6rYSKmJX — scarface (@slimerime) June 16, 2021

David Dobrik after Frenemies fall out pic.twitter.com/9PqU6XiYgp — Carlo Miguel (@carlomiguel__) June 16, 2021

Although David Dobrik's return has been anticipated for a while now, the vlog basically confirmed rumors from back in May that he would return in June.

While he has only posted one vlog since his comeback, Vlog Squad fans are excitedly awaiting the next one, with the following ones to come each Tuesday.

Also read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin