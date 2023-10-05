Deadpool 3 fan art turns Taylor Swift in Dazzler in ways nobody imagined

Taylor Swift and her longtime friend Ryan Reynolds were recently spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs game, sparking speculations about Deadpool 3. While the musician was there to support her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, Reynolds' appearance and his comment addressing Taylor as a “co-worker” resulted in rumors swirling of a possible cameo in Deadpool 3.

Set to release in May 2024, the third installment of the iconic series is confirmed to have Hugh Jackman make a return. While Wolverine’s appearance has led to excitement among fans worldwide, the same is true with respect to Taylor Swift.

The character Dazzler is straight out of the comic books and traditionally a Deadpool ally in the comics. With famous artist Kode "BossLogic" Abdo coming up with a fanart version of what Taylor Swift might look like in the role, fans seemed to have a range of mixed reactions.

Taylor Swift’s Dazzler fanart generates mixed reactions from fans

In the comics, Dazzler can convert sound vibrations into destructive energy beams. She is generally seen wearing a long blue bodysuit and has orange hair in the books. While Taylor Swift does not have orange hair, the suit suits her perfectly, according to BossLogic’s fanart.

The artist imagined the musician wearing a shiny blue bodysuit with long blue gloves. Of course, at this moment, nothing has been officially announced. Dazzler is said to be part of the movie, but the actor behind the character has not been announced. Furthermore, there appear to be many other reasons why fans believe Taylor Swift will be playing the role.

Taylor Swift in a Dazzler costume. (Image via bosslogic, Instagram)

Deadpool 3 is rumored to be packed to the brim with cameos. Rumors have consistently gotten stronger considering Taylor Swift’s long-term association with Ryan Reynolds and their recent appearance together.

Taylor Swift is rumored to be in Deadpool 3. (Image via Instagram, bosslogic)

Regardless, fans responded to the fanart in mixed fashion as things stand. Some claimed they did not want the musician to participate in the movie. Others thought that the idea was a no-go right from the start. One fan claimed that while he didn't mind Taylor being part of the movie, he did not want to see her fans screaming in the theaters each time they saw her.

Some dans do not want to see Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3. 9Image via bosslogic, Instagram)

Of course, since the character is rumored to be only a cameo, Swift might not even have much screen time. As the comments on the Instagram post suggest, plenty of people claimed that casting Taylow Swift would be the best decision for the character. At the same time, there were quite a few naysayers as well.

Taylor Swift for Deadpool 3? (Image via bosslogic, Instagram)

Why do fans believe Taylor Swift will play Dazzler in Deadpool 3?

Deadpool is famous for popular cameos, and Taylor Swift will only be following suit. Furthermore, the Deadpool 3 announcement video that saw Ryan Reynolds sitting on a couch was said to be the same house Taylor Swift used in one of her music videos.

Reynolds filmed the announcement in the same house used in Swift’s music video All Too Well, released in November 2021. Furthermore, Swift has previously worked with Blake Lively, which only means rumors were always bound to emerge.

Regardless, Marvel is perfectly capable of pulling off a cameo for Taylor Swift, and if she is indeed in the movie, her scenes would already have been shot. This means that all fans can do is wait for further updates.