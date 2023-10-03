People report highlights Travis Kelce's mom Donna's feelings towards Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's new relationship has taken the world by storm. After rampant rumors, she appeared in a suite to watch his game in Week 3. Surprisingly, she was sitting right with Donna Kelce, his mother.

Many felt like this was an audacious way to begin a relationship, and others felt like Swift's behavior while watching Kelce play and score a touchdown might have turned Donna off to her son's new partner.

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game

That was only echoed after she showed up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets, once again in close proximity to Donna. According to a report, the NFL mother does not have any ill feelings towards the singer. In fact, she feels quite the opposite.

A source close to the family told People magazine:

“Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

Many pundits believed that Swift's seemingly over the top reactions to plays were disingenuous and that Donna Kelce didn't appreciate them.

The songwriter appeared to drop the f-bomb in excitement after Kelce scored against the Chicago Bears. That was something some thought would sour the relationship, but that seems to have been a false outrage.

Travis Kelce reflects on Taylor Swift meeting Donna Kelce

On his New Heights podcast with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce said he loved seeing Taylor Swift with his mom in the suite:

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her. The friends and family … she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course.”

He said he loved seeing the slow motion chest bumps, and he enjoyed that she was high fiving his mom. He knew the fans were excited that she was there, and it was apparent to Kelce that Swift was excited, too:

“That s**t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember that’s for d**n sure and then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end."

It's starting to look like a love story, and Travis' mom seems to be on board.