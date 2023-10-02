"Taylor Swift has ruined football": Fans left disgusted over NFL's social media actively covering popstar

Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce has taken the world by storm, and that includes major NFL media outlets. She's the biggest popstar on the planet and perhaps one of the most famous people right now, and sports outlets and reporters are finding ways to bring her in to the fold.

They're posting her quite a bit on social media, even though she's not exactly an NFL personality. That's what happens when one is on top of the world like Swift is in an engagement-driven society. Her appearances spike interest, and the outlets know that.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, it has not been a positive change for some NFL fans. They believe that the posting is over the top and that it's not enjoyable. One went so far as to say that it's ruining the sport they love so much.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets took on one another for Sunday Night Football and the Chiefs narrowly escaped with a win. A lot of the attention, including that of the broadcast crew, was on Swift.

That hasn't sat well with NFL fans, but these kind of posts get a lot of attention on social media. Those behind the scenes know that, and they have to pursue it to continue account growth. It's not fun for NFL fans, but it may be the new reality for the time being.

Why Taylor Swift can help the NFL

The NFL doesn't need to do anything to help football fans enjoy the sport more, other than listen to fan requests on things (which will never happen). They already like the sport, they don't need anymore encouraging. Those who don't like the sport are the ones the league wants to reach now.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

That's why the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship is so key for them. Swift's fans are not always athletically-interested, but they're now looking into football. They discussed recently on X what the basic rules of the sport were so they could watch.

Already, the NFL's audience is growing and it's becoming more diverse. Swift inadvertently brought in a whole new fan base to the NFL, and the league knows that. That's why they're posting so much, and it may not stop any time soon.