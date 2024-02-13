Deadpool 3 surpasses Spider-Man: No Way Home to become the most watched trailer within 24 hours

In a cinematic showdown, Deadpool 3 has sliced its way to the top, dethroning the previous record-holder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the most-viewed movie trailer within 24 hours. The first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine, unveiled during the Super Bowl, achieved a staggering 365 million total views, according to Disney.

With Deadpool 3 taking the lead, Marvel further solidifies its dominance in trailer views. Six out of the top 10 most-viewed trailers within the first 24 hours belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, attesting to the studio's widespread appeal and fan anticipation.

Deadpool 3’s record-breaking debut

The Super Bowl premiere of Deadpool 3's trailer generated immense buzz, with the stars actively promoting it in the aftermath. The overwhelming response catapulted the trailer's views beyond the 24-hour record set by Spider-Man: No Way Home (355.5 million).

It received a substantial boost from the Super Bowl, which set records as the most-viewed telecast of all time, reaching 123.7 million viewers. The strategic timing of the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer's release during this widely watched event undoubtedly contributed to its record-breaking viewership.

As per IMDb, Spider-Man: No Way Home now holds the second-place record, followed by the teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame (289 million views), official trailer for Avengers: Endgame (268 million views), The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (257 million views), and more. The impressive rankings showcase Marvel's ability to captivate audiences and build anticipation for its cinematic offerings.

Plot and cast highlights

Set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024, Deadpool and Wolverine marks the introduction of Ryan Reynolds' R-rated Deadpool into Disney's family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer hints at his integration into the MCU after being captured by the Time Variance Authority, as seen in the Loki series.

Despite being under Disney's umbrella, Deadpool and Wolverine maintains its R-rated status and also marks it as the first R-rated movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine also makes a notable appearance, crossing over from the X-Men universe into the MCU in this third installment. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool 3 story details

Deadpool 3 officially brings Deadpool's previous two movies into the MCU canon through the multiverse. The film bridges the gap between the distinct tones of the Deadpool movies and the established Marvel Cinematic Universe, providing Wade Wilson with a myriad of MCU events and characters to engage with.

The movie's synopsis hints at Deadpool altering the MCU's history alongside Wolverine, promising multiversal mayhem. The first official synopsis suggests modifications to the chronological timeline, teasing the possibility of the X-Gene and famous mutant characters being introduced through the multiverse concept.

As the release date approaches, fans can anticipate a groundbreaking cinematic experience that combines the best of Deadpool's humor, Wolverine's ferocity, and the larger-than-life Marvel universe.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on July 26.

