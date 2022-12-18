"Dem Fenty genes don't play": First picture of Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby sends fans into a frenzy

Rihanna shared the first glimpse of her baby with A$AP Rocky in an adorable TikTok video on Saturday, December 17.

The Umbrella singer gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, but has avoided sharing any content showing off her newborn. The TikTok clip features the baby smiling and cooing at the camera, while his mother can be heard laughing and softly saying:

"You tryna get Mommy's phone?"

RihannaDaily.com @RihannaDaily @Rihanna’s first TikTok video is… her baby! @Rihanna’s first TikTok video is… her baby! 😍 @Rihanna’s first TikTok video is… her baby! https://t.co/pPjHEL6sha

Needless to say, fans have zeroed in on the heartwarming video, sharing their thoughts on the precious baby boy. They dubbed the baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, "Baby Fenty," after the mother's family name.

Netizens have fondly compared the baby to Rihanna's family, saying:

"Dem Fenty genes DONT PLAY."

MBali 💫 @TheJessieWoo 🏿 Dem Fenty genes DONT PLAY 🧬 Look at Rihanna ‘son and her siblings!🏿 Dem Fenty genes DONT PLAY 🧬 Look at Rihanna ‘son and her siblings! 🙌🏿 Dem Fenty genes DONT PLAY 🧬 https://t.co/YeFNQZI4xb

The endearing video, uploaded with the caption "Hacked," was the singer's first TikTok and has already gone viral with over 3.5 million views.

"He's the sweetest boy ever": First look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's adorable baby breaks the internet

As soon as news of the We Found Love singer's first TikTok spread, netizens went into a frenzy and shared their views on the adorable baby. Some called him "gorgeous" and "sweetest," while others remarked that he was a "quintessentially cute baby."

Many Twitteratis compared the baby's looks to his parents, commenting:

"Baby fenty is a perfect mixture of rihanna and rocky."

Meanwhile, a few others pointed out that the seven-month-old baby resembled the mother more, stating that her "genes reign supreme."

Here are a few comments seen on the micro-blogging platform talking about the cute baby:

Big Shanell @Shanellaaaaaaa Rihanna’s son looks like he’s the sweetest boy ever Rihanna’s son looks like he’s the sweetest boy ever 😭😭💙💙😍

🍯 Ms Honaayee The Southern Belle @TrooperPeterson I knew Rihanna and ASAP baby was going to be gorgeous. He had no choice but to be I knew Rihanna and ASAP baby was going to be gorgeous. He had no choice but to be 💙⚓️

ArbiterGenosa @ArbiterGenosa @DoctorJonPaul Leave it to Rihanna to have a quintessentially cute baby! @DoctorJonPaul Leave it to Rihanna to have a quintessentially cute baby!😊😊

Stream #LiftMeUpByRihanna🇵🇭 @hazel_badgal Rihanna's baby is so adorable Rihanna's baby is so adorable 😍

❤️ @nyaamarriee y’all Rihanna baby boy so cuteee🥹🥹 y’all Rihanna baby boy so cuteee🥹🥹

hot girl midsommar @verymimi idk where rocky’s genes went cause rihanna’s baby looks EXACTLY like her dad idk where rocky’s genes went cause rihanna’s baby looks EXACTLY like her dad https://t.co/dLyeoQ4WBj

roxy @badg4lrihanna Rihanna as a baby and her baby 🥹 Fenty twinzies Rihanna as a baby and her baby 🥹 Fenty twinzies https://t.co/D7ouFrv9JV

ohthatseeak @ohthatseeak Rihanna baby got her forehead for sure. He’s cute tho Rihanna baby got her forehead for sure. He’s cute tho

𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖑 🏈 @gabgonebad baby fenty is a perfect mixture of rihanna and rocky baby fenty is a perfect mixture of rihanna and rocky 😭 https://t.co/Xhsh33ytIC

After watching the adorable TikTok of Rihanna's baby, some netizens expressed a desire to have kids:

"Rihanna making me want another kid fr (for real)"

kori @korinnadawn Rihanna making me want another kid fr Rihanna making me want another kid fr 😭

The Fenty Beauty founder announced her first baby in January 2022, stating that even though the pregnancy came as a surprise, she "couldn't be happier."

In April 2022, the singer-businesswoman, who donned several iconic maternity looks throughout her pregnancy, admitted to Vogue:

"I wouldn't say we were planning to start a family. But certainly not planning against it... We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test."

Ever since the baby was born, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have consciously kept him away from the paparazzi and media's reach.

Rihanna met A$AP Rocky several years ago and they were friends for a long time before rumors of their relationship spread in 2019. But it wasn't until 2021 that the couple announced they were together. In May 2021, Rocky gave an interview with GQ where he gushed about her, calling her "the one."

After the Grammy winner gave birth, a source told People she was "doing well" and that the couple were "very excited" to be parents. They added that the Diamonds singer is a "wonderful mom." The mother later opened up about her son while chatting with People, saying:

"He is funny, he's happy — and he's fat!" she said with a laugh. "He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now."

Hollywood Unlocked shared exclusive photos of the "adorable baby boy" on December 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rihanna has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther. She is also set to take the stage at the Super Bowl in February.

