Details about BLACKPINK's Jennie's $135K bed evokes interesting reactions from BLINKs

On June 6, BLACKPINK's Jennie shared a video on her personal YouTube channel titled Jennie’s selfcare routines.

In the video, the SOLO star spoke about her skin-care routine and the various products that make her happy. Fans also took notice of the BLACKPINK star's luxurious home, a glimpse of which was seen in her vlog.

She was featured on the June 8 broadcast of Mnet’s TMI NEWS SHOW. The episode featured celebrity homes with the most expensive interior decor.

Fans were surprised to learn the details about her luxurious furniture. There was a segment about the idol’s bed.

According to the show, BLACKPINK's talented rapper sleeps on a Hästens bed that goes for a whopping ₩170 million KRW.

Details about BLACKPINK Jennie’s $135,000 bed incites interesting reactions from BLINKs

Hastens is known as the Rolls Royce of beds and is the preferred choice for some of the biggest personalities in the world, mainly Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and Canadian rapper Drake.

Hastens is a decorated company, with it being the first ever to receive a Nordic Swan Ecolabel, a distinction awarded to companies that adhere to strict guidelines of earth-friendly practices.

kina @jenniesrare imagine if yg didnt stop it, jennie would’ve been the face of kt, lotte chumchurum, vita500, and ace bed. BIG companies in sk, such a waste. imagine if yg didnt stop it, jennie would’ve been the face of kt, lotte chumchurum, vita500, and ace bed. BIG companies in sk, such a waste.

kina @jenniesrare ace bed must really be getting a lot of profit off jennie bc in 1 year they already have 2 cfs with jennie. keep in mind that her fee is said to be around max 1B won for an ad. if we follow a trend, we should be getting a new cf by june or july if she’s still with ace bed ace bed must really be getting a lot of profit off jennie bc in 1 year they already have 2 cfs with jennie. keep in mind that her fee is said to be around max 1B won for an ad. if we follow a trend, we should be getting a new cf by june or july if she’s still with ace bed

Not only that, the star's famous Roche Bobois Sofa was also featured in the episode. This expensive sofa starts at ₩9.60 million KRW, and her's is around ₩15.9 million KRW ($12,600).

KpopCeleb @kpopceleb

⇒Read More: JENNIE, Mnet "TMI SHOW" released the price of the bed to Hot Topic. The product is also delivered to the Swedish royal family, and the price is about 170 million won (about 17 mill… #JENNIE ⇒Read More: wowkorea.live/album/465358.h… JENNIE, Mnet "TMI SHOW" released the price of the bed to Hot Topic. The product is also delivered to the Swedish royal family, and the price is about 170 million won (about 17 mill… #JENNIE⇒Read More: wowkorea.live/album/465358.h… https://t.co/6e41Y3cxTM

art @daylightkjn going to bed happily knowing that jennie takes good care of herself 🥺 going to bed happily knowing that jennie takes good care of herself 🥺 https://t.co/sKILjmp88O

BLINKs were shocked to learn that the BLACKPINK star is the owner of such luxurious items and were also curious to know what other expensive items she owns.

forblackpink @forbpholyhaein Jennie - Chanel, Calvin Klein, Ace Bed, Vita500, Choeum choreom, Gentle Monster, Hera

Lisa - Celine, Bulgari, Vivo, Adlv, Ajaib, Chivas Rival

Rosé - YSL, YSL beauty, Tiffany&Co, OiOi

Jisoo - Dior, Dior Beauty, Maple Story, Celebee, Cartier



Blackpink - Adidas, Olens, BC card Jennie - Chanel, Calvin Klein, Ace Bed, Vita500, Choeum choreom, Gentle Monster, HeraLisa - Celine, Bulgari, Vivo, Adlv, Ajaib, Chivas RivalRosé - YSL, YSL beauty, Tiffany&Co, OiOiJisoo - Dior, Dior Beauty, Maple Story, Celebee, CartierBlackpink - Adidas, Olens, BC card

¹⁹⁹⁶ ⁰⁵⁰⁷ @blackon__ Jennie expensive bed really a hot topic that even jessi mention if she is one of the buyer 650 000 dollar bed. Jennie expensive bed really a hot topic that even jessi mention if she is one of the buyer 650 000 dollar bed. https://t.co/FbkBIKImv4

'Ri @RapperVocalist



$6k ↑ for a bed??? god and here comes jennie endorsing them, making zana bed which she endorsed at the "top selling" spots in the ace bed mall website This bed are not just simply expensive but Super Expensive!$6k ↑ for a bed???god and here comes jennie endorsing them, making zana bed which she endorsed at the "top selling" spots in the ace bed mall website This bed are not just simply expensive but Super Expensive! $6k ↑ for a bed??? 😭 god and here comes jennie endorsing them, making zana bed which she endorsed at the "top selling" spots in the ace bed mall website 😵 https://t.co/Cj59k9yL1x

Kimyesha Matute @KimyeshaM @jnkim Jennie bed is really expensive and she deserves to sleep in that bed cause she's a queen @jnkim Jennie bed is really expensive and she deserves to sleep in that bed cause she's a queen 💅

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s luxurious lifestyle

The Pretty Savage star lives in the posh locality of UN Village, located in Hannam-dong, Seoul. This expensive area houses some of the richest people in South Korea, including actors, celebrities, businessmen and politicians.

The BLACKPINK star's home comprises of two floors with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The total area of Jennie’s home is approximately 4,628.48 sqft and is speculated to cost between 5.5 billion won and 6.5 billion won.

Based on her past YouTube videos, we can gauge that the How You Like That star likes her home to be of a classic style with white interiors, expensive furniture and open spaces for air and sunlight.

The beautiful house also boasts a stunning view of Seoul’s Han river.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie visits Chanel’s workshop in Paris

In other news, the BLACKPINK star visited CHANEL 2021-22 Métiers d'art Collection: Lesage at le19M.

It is a workshop to see the production process of the Chanel 2021/22 collection. As the brand’s official ambassador, the DDU-DU DDU-DU star took the viewers on an exclusive tour at le19M - Lesage for Chanel's 2021-2022 Métiers d'art collection.

She even spoke to Chanel’s official directors to update fans more about the brand.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far