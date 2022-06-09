Details about BLACKPINK's Jennie's $135K bed evokes interesting reactions from BLINKs

On June 6, BLACKPINK's Jennie shared a video on her personal YouTube channel titled Jennie’s selfcare routines.
In the video, the SOLO star spoke about her skin-care routine and the various products that make her happy. Fans also took notice of the BLACKPINK star's luxurious home, a glimpse of which was seen in her vlog.
She was featured on the June 8 broadcast of Mnet’s TMI NEWS SHOW. The episode featured celebrity homes with the most expensive interior decor.
Fans were surprised to learn the details about her luxurious furniture. There was a segment about the idol’s bed.
According to the show, BLACKPINK's talented rapper sleeps on a Hästens bed that goes for a whopping ₩170 million KRW.
Details about BLACKPINK Jennie’s $135,000 bed incites interesting reactions from BLINKs
Hastens is known as the Rolls Royce of beds and is the preferred choice for some of the biggest personalities in the world, mainly Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and Canadian rapper Drake.
Hastens is a decorated company, with it being the first ever to receive a Nordic Swan Ecolabel, a distinction awarded to companies that adhere to strict guidelines of earth-friendly practices.
Not only that, the star's famous Roche Bobois Sofa was also featured in the episode. This expensive sofa starts at ₩9.60 million KRW, and her's is around ₩15.9 million KRW ($12,600).
BLINKs were shocked to learn that the BLACKPINK star is the owner of such luxurious items and were also curious to know what other expensive items she owns.
More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s luxurious lifestyle
The Pretty Savage star lives in the posh locality of UN Village, located in Hannam-dong, Seoul. This expensive area houses some of the richest people in South Korea, including actors, celebrities, businessmen and politicians.
The BLACKPINK star's home comprises of two floors with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The total area of Jennie’s home is approximately 4,628.48 sqft and is speculated to cost between 5.5 billion won and 6.5 billion won.
Based on her past YouTube videos, we can gauge that the How You Like That star likes her home to be of a classic style with white interiors, expensive furniture and open spaces for air and sunlight.
The beautiful house also boasts a stunning view of Seoul’s Han river.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie visits Chanel’s workshop in Paris
In other news, the BLACKPINK star visited CHANEL 2021-22 Métiers d'art Collection: Lesage at le19M.
It is a workshop to see the production process of the Chanel 2021/22 collection. As the brand’s official ambassador, the DDU-DU DDU-DU star took the viewers on an exclusive tour at le19M - Lesage for Chanel's 2021-2022 Métiers d'art collection.
She even spoke to Chanel’s official directors to update fans more about the brand.