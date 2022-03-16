Did BTS' Jungkook change his Instagram username?

BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook surprised fans with his creativity when he revealed his Instagram ID containing the letters A to Z, except 'J' and 'K.' The maknae is fondly called 'JK' by fans and members. However, the band's youngest member has changed the username to a simple 'Jungkook.97.' The two digits at the end represent the year he was born.

The username change has created a ripple effect, and now, ARMYs are having a tough time processing the sudden switch. The primary factor is them being attached to the funny yet super-creative ID.

Many hope that someone doesn't use his old username because there will be no turning back for the idol. Usernames once used cannot be taken by any other person unless they contact the user and have them give it up.

BTS' Jungkook changes Instagram username, but ARMY misses old one

On March 16, a unique hashtag, #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, started trending on Twitter. While it may sound off to locals, ARMYs recognized it in an instant as the 24-year-old Jungkook's Instagram now-former username.

Tweets under the hashtag are filled with "I'll miss you" and goodbyes, all because the idol has changed the beloved username to a simple one, @Jungkook.97.

BTS members went public with their Instagram accounts on December 6 last year and swiftly gained millions of followers. The youngest member's username stole the spotlight with its uniqueness, and now, ARMYs are having a hard time letting it go.

The hashtag is currently trending No. 13 on Twitter's worldwide trends with nearly 7k tweets.

Ken @_kennedyygrace yk i might be going through something bigger that i have just ignored for the past too long to count, but seeing this actually brought tears to my eyes. i didnt know i was this attacked to the alphabet like dam #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz yk i might be going through something bigger that i have just ignored for the past too long to count, but seeing this actually brought tears to my eyes. i didnt know i was this attacked to the alphabet like dam #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz https://t.co/pZfEVo2uOH

Just 12 hours before, the idol's username was still full of alphabets when he shared a video of himself giggling while watching Twenty-Five, Twenty-One on Instagram.

While fans were at peace knowing that the idol loved the series as much as them, they were in for a surprise a few hours later.

Twitter is now filled with memes, the idol's photos, and especially screenshots of his Instagram before and after the username change.

ᴮᴱJess ♡ @MiSolHobii Jungkook reaction when he opens up twitter and sees #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz trending lol Jungkook reaction when he opens up twitter and sees #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz trending lol https://t.co/zv66MdGB1A

Blue🍒 @Blueesssssss #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz Alphabet user you didn't have to go this hard on us after ripping your shirt in fake love. It was more than enough to cry for 1 year. And now this, I doubt you really love us. Alphabet user you didn't have to go this hard on us after ripping your shirt in fake love. It was more than enough to cry for 1 year. And now this, I doubt you really love us. 😭😭 #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz https://t.co/DaZTWMzRUa

Octo⁷ @Octo_Bangtan

Can't believe a bunch of letters getting deleted would affect me like this #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz Can't believe a bunch of letters getting deleted would affect me like this #abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyzhttps://t.co/qUe90XPCci

The Euphoria singer is the only member who has changed his username. Other BTS members and their short, simple Instagram usernames remain the same.

In other news, Jimin was revealed to be making his K-drama OST debut with Our Blues. The upcoming series stars the couple Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah, along with Han Ji-min, Lee Byung-hun, and others.

Global ⟬⟭⁷ Force ⟭⟬ @globalARMYforc



#JIMINOSTisComing @BTS_twt 's JIMIN has been confirmed to be part of the lineup of singers for the tvN drama "Our Blues" OST. Multiple media has confirmed that he already finished recording for the Song! .@BTS_twt's JIMIN has been confirmed to be part of the lineup of singers for the tvN drama "Our Blues" OST. Multiple media has confirmed that he already finished recording for the Song! #JIMINOSTisComing https://t.co/pQU1kG86Wc

Meanwhile, the septet recently wrapped up its thrilling Permission to Dance On Stage, Seoul concert, and gave fans multiple memorable moments. The group will also attend and perform at the 64th Grammys on April 3.

Edited by Ravi Iyer