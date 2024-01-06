Did Jeffrey Epstein own a painting of G.W. Bush? Claims of the criminal possessing a 9/11 portrait debunked

Sealed court documents about the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his intricate s*x trafficking ring were made public on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The filings reportedly exposed several celebrities who reportedly took part in salacious events on Epstein's alleged "p*dophile island." Following the release of the documents, claims were made that Epstein owned a painting of former U.S. President George W. Bush.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault as well as the 9/11 attacks. Reader discretion is advised.

The supposed painting allegedly showed the former President sitting on the floor of the Oval Office holding a paper plane over what looked like fallen playing blocks. Another paper plane was on the floor beside the fallen blocks. The painting seemed like it depicted the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center's Twin Towers in New York.

The claims of Jeffrey Epstein owning this portrait have since gone viral. However, as speculations made their rounds online, it is worth noting that there is still uncertainty over whether the late financier owned it.

TikTok user @phreaxr was one of the netizens who shared the painting on the app. The portrait was accompanied by a statement made by Joe Rogan on his podcast where he wondered about the painting.

“Does anyone else think it’s weird that Jeffrey Epstein had a painting of George Bush playing with paper airplanes, sitting in front of two collapsed Jenga towers?” Joe Rogan said.

Claims of Jeffrey Epstein owning the painting went viral after many alleged that he owned a similar painting that was displayed in his Manhattan residence. The painting, known as "Parsing Bill," was reportedly the one that hung in Epstein's New York residence. It showed former President Bill Clinton in a blue dress and red heels, sitting in a chair and pointing towards the front.

While this isn't the first time allegations and claims of Jeffrey Epstein owning the painting have made their way online, it is still unclear if he owned it.

It has not been confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein owned the G.W. Bush painting

The George W. Bush- 9/11 painting was created by artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid. She was also the person behind the Clinton painting. At the time of writing this article, no sources claimed that Jeffrey Epstein certainly owned that particular portrait of George W. Bush.

There were claims from British outlets that the Clinton painting was found at Epstein's New York home and it was corroborated by an unnamed source. The source claimed that they had seen the Parsing Bill at Epstein’s residence.

It was revealed that the Parsing Bill was presented as part of Petrina Ryan-Kleid's work for the New York Academy of Art in 2012. The exhibition also displayed the painting of George W. Bush, which was titled "War Games," but it's worth noting that the painting was reportedly unfinished.

Although Kleid confirmed that one of her paintings was sold to an unknown buyer, since War Games was incomplete, it isn't very likely that it was purchased. Snopes also claimed that if Epstein had already bought the Clinton painting, it is unlikely that he would buy another painting by the same artist.

Who was named in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents?

Speculations about Jeffrey Epstein came in light of the release of the sealed documents. As mentioned earlier, the documents were released on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Several celebrities including Cameron Diaz, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Spacey, Naomi Campbell, and Leonardo DiCaprio, amongst others, were mentioned in the records. However, they have not been accused of aiding Epstein in any capacity.

The documents also confirmed the scale of Epstein’s alleged s*x trafficking ring and his powerful network which also reportedly included Prince Andrew. The younger brother of King Charles III was accused of r*ping Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was just a teenager.

A few other high—profile people mentioned in the unsealed documents include Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, Leslie Wexner, and Jean-Luc Brunel, amongst others.