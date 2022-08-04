Did Lil Tecca get shot? Death rumors explained

Lil Tecca’s fans have been worried ever since rumors of his death started circulating on social media from August 1, 2022. The rumors started with a fake news report mentioning his death, although there has been no confirmation regarding the name of the said news outlet.

However, the rapper is confirmed to be alive and is currently preparing for his next tour in Europe, which is scheduled to start in October 2022. He has also been active on social media and even posted a video a couple of days after the rumor. The video was captioned, “ready on y’all go just say the word.”

What was the online death hoax about Lil Tecca? Rumors explained

While the source that first spread the rumor of Tecca’s death remains unclear, on August 2, 2022, multiple social media posts featured a news report with the heading, “Rapper Lil Tecca was shot dead.”

A few media outlets also traced the rumor back to a website called Trend News, which featured a similar story, albeit with the disclaimer:

"This is a satirical website. Don't take it Seriously. It's a joke."

The news description stated that Tecca was shot at his home and died from three gunshot wounds. It also claimed that according to witness accounts, the shooter was tall, drove a black Tesla and was wearing a black hoodie with black Sketchers.

Tecca was the victim of a similar incident back in 2019 when he was believed to have been shot dead. A fake news report mentioned that he was shot at JFK Airport while waiting at the gate to catch a flight to Toronto. It was later confirmed that there have been no shooting incidents at JFK Airport since August 2016.

The artist responded to the incident by posting a tweet that read, “we ?re gon win no matter how much they want us to lose hahaaaa.” When a fan asked Tecca why people were saying that he was dead, he put down the reason as being a need for attention.

Who is Lil Tecca? Everything known about him

Lil Tecca is a famous rapper and singer (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Born on August 26, 2002, Tyler-Justin Anthony Shape grew up in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood of Queens and later moved to Cedarhurst on Long Island.

He used to rap with his friends over the Xbox mic at the age of nine. They made diss tracks and while one of them was uploaded to SoundCloud a long time ago, it has since been taken down. While he previously wanted to be an NBA star, he developed an interest in music when he was 12.

He released his first song, Tectri, in 2017 and this was followed by two more singles, Calin and Ransom. The latter charted at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 list and became popular on Spotify and YouTube.

Tecca’s first mixtape, We Love You Tecca, was released in August 2019. His first album, Virgo World, was released in September 2020 followed by his second album, We Love You Tecca 2 in August 2021.

The 19-year-old is also the co-owner of Galactic Records. The record label has worked with artists like Tana, Tokin, and WAV.

