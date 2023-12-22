"Did somebody do a wellness check on her after?": Internet left concerned as Sheila Dixon is attacked on air during viral interview video

On Wednesday, Sheila Dixon, the Democratic mayoral candidate from Baltimore, appeared for an online video interview for WBFF Fox45. She was speaking to host Patrice Sanders when an unidentified individual started throwing objects at her (which appeared to be pieces of clothing) and seemingly heckled her on live television, while she was present in her own home.

According to Newsweek, Shiela Dixon was suffering from a bad cold, yet sat for the video interview to endorse a public safety town hall, which was scheduled to happen later that day in South Baltimore. In fact, throughout the interview, the Baltimore politician spoke with a distinctly coarse and croaky voice.

In the wake of the incident, which is now being considered an assault by many, netizens expressed concern about the well-being of Sheila Dixon. In this regard, an X user commented under @azen03’s tweet reporting the same.

Exploring the latest Sheila Dixon drama

On December 20, former Baltimore mayor (2007-2010) Sheila Dixon, who is planning to run again in 2024, was video-interviewed live from her home by WBFF Fox45. She was promoting a public safety town hall that was supposed to take place later that same day.

Anchor Patrice Sanders began the interview by asking Dixon her opinions on the rising crime rate being the “biggest concern” for Baltimore residents. At this point, Sheila pointed out three major things that were wrong in Baltimore in present times.

“One, people don't feel safe, people are afraid. Carjackings, theft, stealing cars, and people want to see the presence of officers in their community engaged with them, walking the beat, talking to them, getting to know the residents and that's not happening,” she noted.

Just as she finished this point, an item of clothing came hurling at her, slightly brushing her face. However, the politician was unreactive and continued with her monologue, occasionally flinching and looking off-camera.

She claimed how only the day before, she saw cops in Baltimore sitting inside cars and not doing “what they need to do.”

Again, Shiela Dixon was hit by more items of clothing, displacing her camera, before she positioned it again. While the anchor attempted to ask more about policing, an unidentified man could be heard seemingly screaming at Shiela from behind the camera.

Dixon still unaffected, Sanders stepped in and glanced at the man repeatedly from the other side of the screen and even appeared to gesture something to him (maybe, to keep quiet), however, that did not help the situation either.

The anchor even addressed Dixon and said that there was a “lot of feedback” around her and if she was okay and able to hear her questions.

When Sheila Dixon nodded in the affirmative, Sanders asked her whether the law enforcement had their “hands tied” to do much, thus often stopping them from bringing criminals to justice. At this point, Dixon responded by saying:

"But we can hold them accountable, we can do something and we need to, and the police officers have a responsibility to do things."

When more items kept coming at Sheila from the other end along with a loud male voice, Sanders promptly ended the interview by saying that since the politician was fighting, she would “let you conserve your voice and we’ll see you tonight.”

“This is clearly domestic violence”: Internet shows concern for Sheila Dixon following her live TV attack

The video clip of Sheila Dixon’s interview with Patrice Sanders for WBFF Fox45 has now gone viral, with netizens showing concern over her physical safety and mental and emotional well-being; after she was allegedly attacked in her own home.

The footage, which was first posted on TikTok, has now spread across different social media platforms, including X. Here are some of the remarks from the comment section of @azen03.

It is noteworthy that despite her controversial video interview, Sheila Dixon attended the public town hall later that day in South Baltimore alongside local councilman Eric Costello.

When another WBFF Fox45 anchor Mikenzie Frost asked her whether she was okay following the morning incident, she said:

“Everything is okay. People are in pain. It’s the holidays, people are stressed. You know, we have challenges in the family, in your partnerships and relationships. And sometimes people don’t know how to express their stress. So, I’m fine.”

When Frost further wanted to make sure whether she was okay, Shiela Dixon said:

“I’m good,” to which the anchor responded with, “Okay, so you’re good, everyone’s good.”

However, her response did not seem to assure her followers and people on the internet, who wish that the anchors asked her more about her situation, and whether or not she was really doing fine.

For those uninitiated, Sheila Dixon was the mayor of Baltimore from 2007 to 2010 but had to step down after being convicted of embezzlement. Later, she took a deal and served four years of probation, as per Newsweek.