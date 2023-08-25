"Disgusting and horrible" - Below Deck fans react to Gary King being accused of s*xual harassment, claim they're "not surprised"

Below Deck, Bravo's hit franchise that has been on the air for years. It has lately been in the news for how the production crew handled a case of on-screen s*xual assault during an episode of Down Under season 2.

While they praised Captain Jason and the crew of the spin-off for taking prompt and appropriate actions against Luke Jones for his criminal behavior, the tide seems to be turning as news of Gary King being accused of harassment comes to light.

Recently, Samantha Saurez, a makeup and hair artist on Sailing Yacht season 4, opened up about Gary King trying to force himself on her while filming. She claimed that the network was informed about the incident and that she was later told not to bring up the issue with other staff members as it looked like she was trying to rally the troops against Below Deck.

Fans took to social media to slam Bravo and Gary King for their behavior towards Samantha and other female cast members of the show.

One user (@polar_nicolar) wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Gary has always been disgusting and horrible to the women he works with."

Below Deck fans slam Gary King's problematic behavior and Bravo for covering it up

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with Rolling Stones, Below Deck's production member, Samantha Suarez, opened up about an unfortunate incident. Suarez joined the show during season 10 of the OG show before moving on to Sailing Yacht season 4.

The hair and makeup artist told the publication that infamous cast member Gary King, who has been slammed by the fans on numerous occasions during the show, tried to force himself on her.

Samantha noted that, along with hair and makeup, she was responsible for helping the talent manager with daily tasks, including ensuring that the cast members followed COVID protocols since the show was filmed in 2022.

The Below Deck artist stated that one day, when she was accompanying an intoxicated Gary King back to his room, he asked her to remain with him and get in his bed. Samantha told him that she had to help the other cast members get back and told him that she would bring him some snacks and water as part of the job.

However, when she returned, the Below Deck cast member insisted again that she stay. As she placed the water bottles on the table, he came up behind her and grabbed Samantha. She managed to break free and exit the room. However, Gary followed her into the hallway in his underwear, where he held her again. She received a call from the talent manager at that point, which is when King let her go.

Samantha informed the production team and the executive producers of the show of the incident, who arranged for her to meet with a therapist. However, she was later told not to discuss the incident with the other staff members as it seemed like she was trying to "rally" the troops against Below Deck.

Fans took to social media to react to the news and slam Gary and Bravo. It is not the first time fans have expressed their opinions about King's inappropriate behavior towards female cast members.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Below Deck is currently airing Down Under season 2, episodes of which can be streamed on Peacock.