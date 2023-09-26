"Disgusting and wrong on so many levels": Knotts Scary Farm comes under fire over Satanic show controversy 

Knotts Berry Farm, a California theme park, has become the latest target for conservative criticism over an alleged Satanic show. On September 26, notorious anti-LGBTQ and far-right group Libs of TikTok shared a video clip from a stage show held at the park called "Knott's Scary Farm."

The group claimed that children are also allowed to watch the show. However, in the video, Libs of TikTok claimed that the dancers appeared on stage dressed in bondage gear and Satanic costumes while dancing provocatively. Libs of TikTok further indicated that the theme park aimed to corrupt and defile children's minds.

The clip was originally a compilation of two TikTok videos from @the.happiest.trio, @benchlandia, and @mouseinfo. One of the clips had a sarcastic subtext written on the video.

"Did not have 'watch half naked people dance dripping wet at Knott's Berry Farm'non my 2023 bingo card."

Some people in the comments on Libs of TikTok's post noted that the promo of the Scary Farm show on Knotts' official website rendered that it was not for children under 13. However, they also clarified that the park does not specify whether or not it would allow kids under 13 to watch the show if guests wished to. One user called the show disgusting.

Knotts Scary Farm show garners backlash over claims of Satanic show (Image via X/Libs of TikTok)

Conservatives slam Knotts Scary Farm over claims of provocative performances

Some conservatives claimed that Knotts Berry Farm used to be a family-friendly place where they could take their children on holidays. However, the Scary Farm show led them to think otherwise, and they declared they would no longer visit the theme park.

Several people used the term 'scary' to describe the show and labeled it as a product of the 'woke' culture, claiming that it only degenerates the traditional values of society. Some even called the performers in the video clip "perverted."

Theme park's Scary Farm show garners criticism over claims of Satanic performances (Image via X/Libs of TikTok)

The performance in question most likely took place during the Scary Farm’s 50th anniversary celebrations on September 22. Knotts organized a Black Carpet for a celebrity premiere. Hollywood stars from American Horror Story, Haunted Mansion, The Exorcist, Insidious, and other popular supernatural and horror film and television franchises attended the premiere.

Knotts Berry Farm has not yet addressed the viral video that spurred the controversy of Satanic performances.