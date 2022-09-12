“I just follow them”: Dixie D’Amelio quashes BLACKPINK collab rumours between them

Everyone loves BLACKPINK and wants to collaborate with them. However, sometimes it doesn't materialize.

Recently, American singer and social media personality Dixie D'Amelio appeared as a guest on The Zach Sang Show to promote her debut album a letter to me and also dished on the BLACKPINK collab rumors.

She clarified that she had followed every BLACKPINK member for a while now, yet the media keeps bringing it up repeatedly as "breaking news."

She also cleared the air stating that there is no collab with the Pink Venom singers on the cards and that she is only a BLINK like most people and just follows them on social media platforms.

“They’re like, ‘You’re using them!’ I’m like, ‘Because you guys are making things up. I just follow them.’”

Dixie D'Amelio dishes on meeting BLACKPINK in person, calls them "very sweet"

There may not be a collab on the charts, but Dixie D'Amelio was all praises for BLACKPINK on The Zach Sang show.

She revealed that she met the talented group at the 2022 MTV VMAs and was sitting right behind them and that they were "very sweet."

It was an-all BLACKPINK show at the 2022 MTV VMAs. The girls performed their current hot single, Pink Venom, and earned the "Best Metaverse Performance" award for PUBG collab song Ready For Love. Maknae member Lisa became the first K-pop female artist to win the "Best K-pop" award for her solo debut track LALISA.

Host Zach Sang also praised them, calling them "the best," and revealed he is also a fan of the girl group.

The duo also praised their Pink Venom performance, revealing that overall it was a fun night at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Meanwhile, fans are not exactly up for a collab between the girl group and Dixie D'Amelio. Fans are citing that Dixie D'Amelio is still a newbie and has yet to gain experience in making music compared to the K-pop girl group, who are now industry veterans.

AniXr⁷ @ani_xr @JayedaA @Koreaboo Dixie is a tiktoker not an actual artist so alot of fans believe she isn't experienced enough in singing to collaborate with Blackpink and that she would just end up ruining the song. There's been a trend lately where tiktokers are going into music and end up making bad songs @JayedaA @Koreaboo Dixie is a tiktoker not an actual artist so alot of fans believe she isn't experienced enough in singing to collaborate with Blackpink and that she would just end up ruining the song. There's been a trend lately where tiktokers are going into music and end up making bad songs

Fans praised Dixie D'Amelio's singing but believe she isn't a "polished talent" yet, and hopefully, in the future, this collab with the Pink Venom singers can come to fruition.

cess | multi @cessqw_ @Koreaboo oh well, as long as the music they give is good I’m alr with that @Koreaboo oh well, as long as the music they give is good I’m alr with that

AniXr⁷ @ani_xr @glowingchan_ @JayedaA @Koreaboo She does have a good voice ngl but the point is that there are many other musicians which their fans are eager for blackpink to collaborate with. Many fans are not fond of 'influencers' for a number of reasons. @glowingchan_ @JayedaA @Koreaboo She does have a good voice ngl but the point is that there are many other musicians which their fans are eager for blackpink to collaborate with. Many fans are not fond of 'influencers' for a number of reasons.

BLACKPINK crack a new Spotify record in girl group history

Pop Base @PopBase BLACKPINK becomes the first girl group in Spotify history to surpass 30 million monthly listeners. BLACKPINK becomes the first girl group in Spotify history to surpass 30 million monthly listeners. https://t.co/9Y60m0HvA6

The Pink Venom singers cracked another Spotify record in girl group history. They broke the record for the highest peak monthly listeners for a girl group in Spotify history, with 29.56 Million listeners.

It is believed that the number will only rise now with the group's new album BORN PINK releasing on September 16.

It is a historical achievement in girl group history as it is a difficult record to achieve and an even more difficult record to sustain.

Currently, Little Mix is in the second position with 29.540 million followers, followed by Fifth Harmony at 22.9 million followers, Destiny's Child take the fourth spot at 14.8 million followers, and finally, TWICE rounds up the top five with 11.2 million followers.

BLACKPINK Charts @chartsblackpink



#1

#2 Little Mix – 29.540M

#3 Fifth Harmony – 22.9M

#4 Destiny’s Child – 14.8M

#5 TWICE – 11.2M Highest-peaking monthly listeners among female groups on Spotify:#1 @BLACKPINK – 29.561M#2 Little Mix – 29.540M#3 Fifth Harmony – 22.9M#4 Destiny’s Child – 14.8M#5 TWICE – 11.2M Highest-peaking monthly listeners among female groups on Spotify: #1 @BLACKPINK – 29.561M#2 Little Mix – 29.540M#3 Fifth Harmony – 22.9M#4 Destiny’s Child – 14.8M#5 TWICE – 11.2M https://t.co/qkcC9UKFuF

Not only that, the group's hot new release Pink Venom is the first song by a K-pop girl group to spend more than three consecutive weeks in the top 40 of the UK Official Singles chart.

The talented girl group will launch their second full album, BORN PINK, on September 16 at 12 am EST, 1 pm KST, and 9:30 am IST. Post the release of the album, they will embark upon a magnanimous world tour starting with Seoul on October 15.

