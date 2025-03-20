DJ Akademiks brands Charlamagne Tha God a "GOAT gaslighter" for pulling a "LeBron special" on Jess Hilarious on air after her IG drama

Media personality DJ Akademiks has publicly branded Charlamagne tha God as the "GOAT gaslighter," following a controversial on-air moment involving comedian and radio host Jess Hilarious.

On March 19, 2025, the Jamaican-American podcaster reflected on the recent drama involving The Breakfast Club hosts Jess Hilarious, Loren LoRoso, and others during a live stream on his Twitch channel.

DJ suggested that Charlamagne employed a strategy akin to a "LeBron special," a term he used to describe actions that appear spontaneous yet are carefully calculated—drawing a parallel to LeBron James' strategic approach.

The statement came after the radio personality and comedian Jess Hilarious confronted her co-host Loren LoRoso over the recent The Breakfast Club episode, accusing her of talking too much during the segments.

DJ Akademiks calls Charlamagne Tha God the "GOAT gaslighter" in Jess Hilarious controversy

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, DJ Akademiks weighed on the recent online drama involving The Breakfast Club host Jess Hilarious. While reviewing the recent podcast's episode where the co-hosts lashed out at each other, DJ Akademiks called Charlamagne tha God a gaslighter.

"Charlamagne, you are one of the GOAT gaslighters I have ever seen. You see, yeah, Charlamagne, this is Charlamagne. Like Charlamagne should go into politics, my man, my man, Charlamagne is a motherf*cker; he is doing good," DJ said.

DJ Akademiks further talked about Charlamagne tha God for manipulating the situation with Jess Hilarious, comparing it to how LeBron James strategically traded players in basketball.

DJ Akademiks added that Charlamagne's move was similar to the way LeBron traded Luka, the player, for Anthony Davis in basketball, suggesting Charlamagne shifted focus from Hilarious to Loren LoRosa.

"I don't wanna play, but what this show is doing is called the LeBron special, you trade AD (Anthony Davis), and act suprise like where you got them, what? AD did not traded you, 'n*gga I was at the family dinner, did not know he traded you,' what the f*ck, what? They traded AD," DJ said.

DJ Akademiks's accusation of Charlamagne tha God being a gaslighter stemmed from a recent episode of The Breakfast Club. In the show, Jess Hilarious discussed her maternity leave, during which Loren Lorosa took over her segment, Jess With the Mess.

This led to reactions and issues surrounding the segment. In response, Charlamagne questioned who had made these comments, to which Jess Hilarious clarified that the conversation was not about that topic.

"Who said that? Because the internet said that?" Charlamagne asked.

The reaction followed the online drama, which started on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, when comedian Jess Hilarious came on her Instagram live and called out her The Breakfast Club co-hosts, Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Loren LoRoso.

She did not name anyone, but suggested that no one came to her defense when she faced the online scrutiny, reflecting the criticism she had faced for her alleged remarks over the cancer survivor DJ Daniel.

Later on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, Jess Hilarious, during the live podcast show, confronted Loren LoRoso, who filled in for Hilarious when she went on maternity leave. Hilarious indicated that she was on the podcast show because she provided her with this opportunity.

"You are here because of an opportunity that I extended... But yeah, you are here! I ain't never say you should not be here, I said from the whole jump that she did a great job, she is amazing that is why I want her to have her segment," Hilarious said.

Comedian Jess Hilarious revealed her pregnancy break in February 2024, and officially started her maternity leave in the summer of 2024. She returned to The Breakfast Club on November 8, 2024, and is still a show member.

As of now, Charlamagne tha God has not yet responded to the remarks made by DJ Akademiks.

