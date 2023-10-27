"Do you": Britney Spears garners netizens' support as memoir reveals reasons behind the singer playing dress up and posting naked photos on Instagram

Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me has been the talk of the town ever since it was released on October 24, 2023. Apart from talking about her relationship with her family, Justin Timberlake, and how she was forced to consume lithium, it also gave many insights into her life, and how she rose to stardom.

She also talked about the controversies surrounding her life, including the several incidents when she posed naked and played dress up on social media. Taking about her Instagram behavior, Britney Spears acknowledged how she knows that her posts can be “confusing.” She claimed that she “gets joy from posting the way” as she feels “s*xy.”

In the post, Britney Spears wrote there were people who didn't understand why Spears had taken the pictures.

“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s*xy and taking my own picture,” the singer added.

As she clarified the same, the news went viral on social media, with many fans showering her with love and support, with one person even saying:

Social media users shower support on Spears as the singer revealed details about her "confusing" Instagram posts. (Image via Twitter)

Many of Britney Spears’ pictures sparked concerns amongst her fans in recent times, as she has uploaded pictures showing off her body, along with many dancing videos.

Social media users reacted to Britney Spears’ clarification on her naked pictures and dancing video on Instagram

While every revelation of Britney Spears from her memoir has gone viral, the part where she talks about why she poses naked and uploads dancing videos has garnered a lot of attention from the masses.

Britney Spears also talked about how she got an abortion done as Justin Timberlake allegedly got her pregnant while they were dating. The book has become the talk of the town as it gives insights into her life as she talks about her relationships and her years of conservatorship.