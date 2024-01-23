"Does not deserve any of the hate": Fans concerned as akgaes allegedly direct hate towards SEVENTEEN's DK following his usage of a Chinese word

Recently, DK's fans have been concerned due to the severe hate directed at the idol. On Sunday, January 21, SEVENTEEN rolled out their concert at the Olympic Sports Center Stadium, in Macau, China, for their ongoing FOLLOW World Tour.

During the same, there was an instance where the idol was seen referring to himself with the Chinese word, DAKE, which apparently translates to "empty shell." The word is allegedly often used to indicate that someone is talentless.

However, the idol was unaware of the word's meaning, and this led his fandom, Cuties' Gathering, to reportedly criticise the group's Chinese members, Jun and The8. Many Cuties' Gathering stated that the members should have warned him about the offensive word, which naturally made Jun and The8 fans angry.

As a result, several akgaes (solo stans of particular members of a group), especially from China, who weren't a fan of DK, began to direct hate towards the idol, trending it on both Weibo and X. This left many Cuties' Gathering and CARATs concerned, and they've been trying to not only stop the hate but also start supportive and positive campaigns for the idol that would shadow the negativity.

Fans flood X with supportive messages for SEVENTEEN's DK, following the surface of hate for the idol's usage of a Chinese word

SEVENTEEN's been rolling out their much-anticipated world tour, FOLLOW, since mid-2023, making several stops in cities and countries across the globe. A recent stop they made was in China, at the Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Macau, which naturally left several Chinese CARATs happy and thrilled.

Many were especially delighted since the two Chinese members of SEVENTEEN, Jun and The8, were visiting and performing in their homeland, and their fans were all the more excited for the concert.

The concert was a commercial success, and the members even performed the Chinese song, The Meaning of Encounter, as a gift for the Chinese CARATs who came to watch their show. However, there was an aftermath of the concert that led to a spiral of hate comments towards DK and inter fanwars. During the concert that took place on Janury 21, the idol was seen saying the word, DAKE, a Chinese word that's considered an insult.

However, DK seemed unaware of the fact and his usage caused a stir of emotions between CARATs. Initially, the idol's fans, Cuties' Gathering, were seen calling out Jun and The8, the Chinese members of SEVENTEEN, for not previously making him aware of the offensive stance of the word.

Therefore, Jun and The8 fans were angered by the same and reportedly began to direct hate comments and posts towards DK on Weibo, a Chinese online community platform.

Meanwhile, certain Chinese akgaes, who were allegedly not in support of DK, began to start hate campaigns and apparently planned a 30-day schedule to flood Weibo and X with hate comments towards the idol. Additionally, they've reportedly also begun to use specific tags that revolve around spreading malicious comments about the idol, which could naturally lead to severe and serious effects.

To negate the 30-day hate schedule, fans have kickstarted a 30-day love schedule for the idol where they talk about how much they love, appreciate, and support the idol. Following certain serious measures taken by CARATs to put the inter-fandom wars to end, there has been a considerable reduction on the campaigns and hate comments for DK on Weibo and X.