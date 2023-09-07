Does Jamie Foxx have a tattoo on the back of his head? Clone conspiracy rages on in wake of recent video

Oscar-winning actor, comedian, and musician Jamie Foxx was seen at a McDonald’s joint in Los Angeles over the weekend, fetching his favorite snack and standing in front of the cash counter while ordering his food.

In the viral video that has surfaced on the internet, he was also heard talking to fellow customers about feeling different, while also briefly showing off his dance moves.

However, what caught the eyes of the netizens was the missing tattoo on the back of Jamie Foxx’s head. According to several media sources including Hip Hop Dx, Jamie sported a tribal tattoo at the back of his head for several years, but has been recently spotted without it on more than one occasion.

In the wake of this, a conspiracy emerged on social media claiming that the person going around as Jamie Foxx, was not really him but a clone.

Jamie Foxx got his head tattoo in 2007, but was first spotted without it earlier this year

As per Bet and Media Take Out, Academy Awards winner Jamie Foxx has sported a tribal tattoo on the back of his head, that ran from ear to ear, just below the crown. It was reportedly a gift from the actor to himself on his 40th birthday in 2007. However, many believe that the actor-comedian got inked to cover up his alleged hair transplant.

Regardless, Jamie Foxx has had the head tattoo on his head for several years until recently. Apart from his recent McDonald’s appearance in which the tattoo was missing, earlier in July, the Ray star was seen without it when he helped a woman in Chicago.

As it happened, a woman was on a carriage ride in the city when her purse fell down on the road without her realizing. A car stopped, and out came Jamie Foxx, who picked up the bag, and returned it to its owner. Back then too, he reportedly had no tattoo on the back of his head.

Since then, conspiracy theorists on the internet have been suggesting that the man appearing in public as Jamie Foxx, was not really him, but his clone. In fact, the recent McDonald’s footage further stirred up speculations.

Jamie Foxx's response to the clone conspiracy

So far, Jamie has not responded to his recent clone conspiracy.

Earlier in July, when the topic first came up, he commented on an Instagram post regarding the same by The Shade Room, where he not only seemingly dismissed all rumors but also promoted his upcoming Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone. His comment read as follows:

“They didn’t clone me but THEY CLONED TYRONE.”

While Foxx responded with humor, rapper and actor Ice-T hit back at the conspiracy theorists back in July when the cloning claim first emerged. In reply to @AlphaFox78's tweet, he wrote:

"People would rather believe that Jamie is now a clone or AI, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn't look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos."

Ice-T's reaction as well as the clone conspiracy may be directly linked to Jamie Foxx’s absence for a few months earlier this year, when he spent some time in hospital followed by a physical rehab facility after he underwent an alleged stroke/ brain injury in April 2023.

In fact, back then, the news was shared by his daughter Corinne, who said that her father was hospitalized following an undisclosed medical emergency while shooting for another Netflix venture, Back in Action.

In May, contradictory reports about Foxx’s health were all over the internet, with some people claiming that he was severely ill, while others stating he was unwell but was recovering. Later, however, his daughter confirmed that her father was “out of the hospital and was recuperating.”

In July, right before the clone conspiracy surfaced, Jamie had posted a video clip on his Instagram, sharing how he was indeed ill a few months back and had been to “hell and back” but was now doing well. He also addressed his fans and wrote he felt “blessed” and appreciated all the love coming his way.