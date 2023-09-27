Does Shakira have kids? Future of her family explored amidst tax evasion charges

After her breakup with Gerard Piqué, Shakira is again making headlines, but this time for tax evasion charges. This is the second time the Spanish authorities have brought up Shakira's tax evasion charges. This time, the tax fraud has been linked to Shakira’s 2018 tax returns.

Apart from being a renowned pop star, the singer is also a mother with kids. Now that things are getting complicated with her ongoing separation from her partner of eleven years, Gerard Piqué, and her kids in line while she faces up to eight years in prison, many are questioning her family's future as she navigates these rough waters.

How many kids does Shakira have?

She has two kids, Milan and Sasha, whom she shares with her now ex-partner Gerard Piqué. Although her kids are the apple of her eye, she does not make it seem like it is all easy for her. She frequently opens up about how difficult motherhood has been for her.

"It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my life. Every day I wonder if I’m doing the right thing. I just want to improve in the job, the hardest job on earth.” (Via. People 2015)

In November 2022, as per People magazine, the couple agreed and moved their kids from Barcelona, Spain, to Miami, Florida.

What Shakira's future may look like amidst tax evasion charges

The Columbian singer previously failed to pay her taxes from 2012 to 2014. This time, she has been charged by the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor for fraudulent activities while paying 2018 taxes. The prosecutors charged Shakira with two accounts of tax crime.

Her representative told People magazine that she

“defends having always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts. She is now focused on her life as an artist in Miami and is confident that there will be a favorable resolution of her tax issues.”

The Hips Don't Lie singer lived in Spain from 2012 to 2014 and, therefore, was under the tax laws. This significant tax evasion of $13.9 million might be really bad news for her and her kids.

In 2018, the singer was living in Barcelona, so she was bound by law to pay taxes on her international income there. The argument has been that instead, she diverted most of her income and what she was owed towards "companies domiciled in countries with low taxation and high opacity."

According to People Magazine, in the documents obtained by El Periodico and El Pais, the singer’s legal team has argued that she spent most of her time abroad and, therefore, had no tax liabilities, nor did she try to hide her income, describing the case as "a difference in criteria."

In 2021, Spanish Judge Marco Juberías ruled there was "sufficient evidence of criminality" after a three-year investigation. In May, a court in Spain also dismissed her appeal, citing the judgment of 2021.

Interestingly the singer's legal team in Miami is unaware of the charges, and they are preparing for Shakira's tax evasion case from 2012-2014. The trial of this case is scheduled for November 20 of this year.

The singer rejected an offer to settle the case out of court (via Reuters). She can face up to eight years in prison and a significant fine if proven guilty. With Shakira’s kids and charges, only time will tell what lies ahead for the future of her family.