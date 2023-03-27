"Doesn't want to lose Elisa": Seeking Brother Husband fans don't think Mike wants his wife to date other men

Seeking Brother Husband premiered on TLC on Sunday, March 26, at 10 pm ET. The series introduced many female cast members who are either dating multiple partners and want to add another one to their family or want to find a second partner in agreement with their husbands/ boyfriends.

One of the couples was Elisa and Mike, who have been married for four years and now want to add another man to their dynamic.

Elisa cheated on Mike once when they were dating because she wanted to have an intense connection with someone else. Ultimately, she realized that she wanted to have multiple partners even after getting married. Mike had a difficult time understanding this but decided to continue their marriage, despite being reluctant to do so.

Elisa thanked Mike for understanding her. Mike confessed that he was feeling jealous and anxious, and was fearing the entire experience. He tried to establish some rules about Elisa dating other men and was open to meeting them if things got serious between them.

He admitted that it was going to be tough to see his wife physically with someone else. Seeking Brother Husband fans felt that Mike was reluctant to answer many questions because he did not want his wife to date other men. They felt that Mike was just doing it because he did not want to lose Elisa.

KneeKnee Targaryen 🐉 @GrouchyB4Coffee It seems like Mike is going along with it because he doesn't want to lose Elisa. #seekingbrotherhusband It seems like Mike is going along with it because he doesn't want to lose Elisa. #seekingbrotherhusband https://t.co/6hVxXVHGur

Seeking Brother Husband fans think Elisa just wants to stay single

Elisa asked her husband if it was okay to bring another man in their house in his absence, which he denied, stating that he did not feel comfortable with it.

Seeking Brother Husband fans pointed out that the couple did not make a decision about having multiple partners "together" and it was Elisa's own decision to start dating other men.

AmanteDePicante @AmanteDePicante No Elisa. You did not come to that conclusion TOGETHER. #seekingbrotherhusband No Elisa. You did not come to that conclusion TOGETHER. #seekingbrotherhusband https://t.co/4kdIbcND19

Princess Knight Denise @PrincessKnightD @rj1975 ). @TLC Mike's way of handling crucial conversations is mainly to agree with Elisa. At least this time, he did say he doesn't want her to invite other men over to their house and in their bed (FOR NOW, she said). #SeekingBrotherHusband @rj1975 @TLC Mike's way of handling crucial conversations is mainly to agree with Elisa. At least this time, he did say he doesn't want her to invite other men over to their house and in their bed (FOR NOW, she said 😳). #SeekingBrotherHusband

millennial_struggles @millennial4lyfe Elisa WHAT?!? Lol she just wants to screw around without a label. No your husband does not want to meet the other guy. 🙄 Get a divorce. Your husband deserves better. #seekingbrotherhusband Elisa WHAT?!? Lol she just wants to screw around without a label. No your husband does not want to meet the other guy. 🙄 Get a divorce. Your husband deserves better. #seekingbrotherhusband

Tim’s Boots @speaksingifs



#SeekingBrotherHusband Mike going along with Elisa trying to turn their house into a smash pad Mike going along with Elisa trying to turn their house into a smash pad #SeekingBrotherHusband https://t.co/i78wiDNORA

TV Shows Ace @TVShowsAce Ok my friends, what did we all think? Clearly, Elisa and Matt are done! Let me know! #seekingbrotherhusband Ok my friends, what did we all think? Clearly, Elisa and Matt are done! Let me know! #seekingbrotherhusband

Nina 💛🇨🇻 @Lovee_Ninaax3 Elisa wants to be single & she just needs to leave Mike #seekingbrotherhusband Elisa wants to be single & she just needs to leave Mike #seekingbrotherhusband

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey Yeah Elisa, it was both of your ideas to get a dating profile so you can bang extra dudes when you are the one who cheated on your husband in the past. #SeekingBrotherHusband Yeah Elisa, it was both of your ideas to get a dating profile so you can bang extra dudes when you are the one who cheated on your husband in the past. #SeekingBrotherHusband https://t.co/EpOCe4g5Ix

Mike's parents are not happy with Elisa's decision to date other men

Elisa told her parents that Mike's mother felt that she was forcing her decision on Mike, despite the fact that the latter was in support of their new lifestyle. She wanted to be transparent in front of them and talk to them privately but did not know how to bring up the topic.

Elisa's mother offered to do it for her by inviting Mike's parents to their home. Elisa hoped that they would be able to grasp the entire situation. Her own father warned her about dating other men in front of Mike, as he understood that marriage can be very difficult. Her mother said that it was weird for her to see Elisa date multiple partners, but she always lived life to the fullest.

Fresh episodes of Seeking Brother Husband will air on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

