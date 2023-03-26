Who is Kenya Kilolo Stone? Meet Seeking Brother Husband star with two husbands

Seeking Brother Husband, TLC’s upcoming series, is set to provide insight into unorthodox relationships, much like other shows such as Seeking Sister Wife and Sister Wives. While the other shows focused on male cast members with multiple partners, the upcoming series will follow the lives of females as they pursue multiple partners.

One of the women set to appear in the upcoming series is Texas resident Kenya Kilolo Stone, who is married to two men. Her husbands, Carl and Tiger, will also be featured on the show.

Tune in on Sunday, March 26, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Seeking Brother Husband on TLC.

Seeking Brother Husband's Kenya had fallen in love with another man after 12 years of marriage with Carl

The upcoming TLC show, Seeking Brother Husband, will explore polyandry, a relationship in which women have multiple partners.

The network has previously showcased polygamy in various shows, but they have always been male-centric and have shown men to have multiple partners, and this time around, it’s time for women to shine.

The upcoming cast members of Seeking Brother Husband spoke to ET about their relationship and stated that while Carl and Kenya have been married for almost three decades, after being married for 12 years, Kenya told her husband that she had fallen for another man.

In the interview, Carl said:

"So we discussed it for a number of years. I finally came to the knowledge an understanding about feminine, you know, expression and realize that you have to allow women to be free and express themselves and as a man I’m here to support her in doing that."

The TLC show’s second husband, Tiger, has lived with the couple for five years, and the two met at a Halloween party where he dressed as Tiger Woods. The upcoming reality star describes herself as “multi-faceted” and states that while Carl fits her deep and philosophical side, Tiger “fits her more spontaneous side.”

During the conversation, Tiger stated that other people wondered why Carl was okay with letting another person into their relationship, but added that it was a benefit since there was another man that one could relate to and trust.

He added:

"It really adds a lot of serenity to the home."

Kenya mentioned that she still meets other men, and they often react well to the situation. She added that she’s dating because she’ll always be dating because it’s fun. The Seeking Brother Husband cast member noted that it’s hard to explain the situation because it doesn’t feel like rocket science.

TLC’s press release states about the throuple:

"Kenya and Carl connect on a philosophical level and have been married for 26 years with three adult children. Tiger, husband number two, fulfills Kenya's emotional and physical needs, however, it's been 10 years and Kenya is seeking even more thrill, adventure and attention. Will she find a third brother husband and how will Carl and Tiger feel about another addition to the family?"

Others to appear on the show include Elisa and Mike, Kim, Dustin, and Vinson, Chara, Patrick, and Noble.

Tune in on Sunday, March 26, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of the upcoming TLC series on the network.

Poll : 0 votes