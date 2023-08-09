Doja Cat abortion symbolism sparks controversy amid Paint The Town Red demonic conspiracy claim 

Doja Cat has amassed several critics on social media in recent days. Her latest track Paint the Town Red has raised eyebrows for its endless demonic imagery. As the song continues to garner traction online, some netizens have accused the 27-year-old of promoting abortion in the single.

The video for her latest single Paint the Town Red was released on Friday, August 4. The song did not sit right with fans as the artist used the devil imagery countless times. At one point, Doja Cat can be seen what seems to be chopping off the umbilical cord. Considering the other gory demonstrations which also included gauged eyes and raw meat shown on screen, some netizens were convinced that the singer was referring to abortion in the latest track.

Twitter user @MoonDownload criticized the song by also referring to Andrew Tate and his cancelation. He wrote online:

“So what’s the message to young women? Andrew Tate gets canceled for pushing men to exercise and improve themselves. Doja Cat can release something like this implying abortions are OK, and she’ll get rich off of it.”

Twitter user @theSinghMan also took to the social networking site and claimed that the Grammy winner was worshipping abortion. He said:

Hours after the song’s release Twitter user @ALLDAT_RAH also took to Twitter to opine:

“The symbolisms….. Did Doja Cat get an abortion?”

Doja Cat’s Paint the Town Red song gets flagged by netizens for concerning imagery

Along with netizens expressing outrage over the supposed abortion imagery, the song features the seemingly canceled singer donning the devil’s costume and also being covered in blood. Reacting to the song, some netizens said:

TikToker’s claim of Doja Cat taking part in a “27 Club ritual” explored

As the song continues to wreak havoc, a TikTok user under the username jeyllah_bae has gone viral online after claiming that there has been a shift in the musician's personality following her “27 Club ritual.” The TikToker claimed that her 27th birthday party was a “ritual for her soul” where she was “marked” and “possessed.” The netizen added:

“They did something to her and something literally jumped into her body and possessed the f**k out of her.”

The TikToker also addressed the singer’s sudden weight change by saying:

“After that, I just started noticing that she lost a lot of weight. Doja Cat was always this thick, juicy baddie and I mean thicker than cold peanut butter. And I’m not f**king stupid, I know that sometimes people just change, but this sh*t was like overnight.”

The TikToker then spoke about the “27 Club ritual” which is a conspiracy theory that states that several celebrities die at the age of 27. The TikToker said that although the theory claims that certain people will die at the age, some celebrities can “transition into another part of their life.”

The theory appeared online after the singer called out her own "Kittenz" fans by encouraging them to delete their fan accounts and not follow her.