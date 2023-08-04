"Officially married to the devil": Doja Cat Paint The Town Red music video sparks controversy with demonic imagery

Doja Cat has once again entered a controversy with viewers after releasing the music video for her new single Paint The Town Red on Friday, August 4. As is evident from the content of the music video, the 27-year-old has been accused of worshipping the devil and incorporating other demonic imageries in the mv.

The lyrics of the song also did not sit right with netizens as they pointed out that even if Doja was trolling, as she often does, this entire music video and the lines were dark.

The singer was already involved in a controversy last month when she dissed her fans for calling themselves “Kittenz” and told them to get a job. In addition, fans criticized her for blocking them out over her alleged affair with J Cyrus.

Certain parts of the lyrics of her new song, Paint The Town Red, appear to allude to the latest rift with her fans, where Doja said that she did not love them. The lyrics go:

“Yeah, b*tch, I said what I said/ I’d rather be famous instead/ I let all that get to my head/ I don’t care.”

One Twitter user, @VIBZNICKI, said that Doja Cat sold her soul to the devil and is now officially married to him.

PLAYLIST UPDATE @VIBZNICKI she is officially married to the devil…. She sold her soul We lost Dojashe is officially married to the devil…. She sold her soul pic.twitter.com/Tx1GwuwEhS

Internet users remain divided over Doja Cat's Paint The Town Red mv as some express their disapproval for the video while others like it for its artistry

In the music video, Doja channels the devil that people constantly see her as. She conquers both her inner demons and the ones within the universe of the video and then enforces the law in the land. Moreover, Doja included paintings of the devil made by her in the mv.

However, many people did not like the fact that the mv overtly depicted demons. Even in the lyrics, Doja asserted herself as the devil and a rebel, which some internet users wrote to "please keep it away."

Some viewers criticized Doja Cat for portraying demonic imageries in "Paint The Town Red" mv. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

On the other hand, a lot of people appreciated the Woman hitmaker's artistic vision and praised her for making the mv. They said that even if she has a somewhat negative personality, her art is undoubtedly good.

Other viewers loved Doja's new music video and praised her for her artistic capabilities. (Image via YouTube/@dojacat)

The music video, albeit artistic, incorporated several gore demonstrations, including a womb, where Doja cut what appeared to be the umbilical cord. Gouged-out eyes and large chunks of raw meats were also shown in the video, but the execution of these scenes was rather artistic than visually disturbing.

Toward the end of the video, Doja shares a romance with the Grim Reaper while she's clad in red and flexing red eyes. She also appears in another scene as a horned creature seemingly associated with the Baphomet, accompanied by another similar creature.