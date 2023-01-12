Dolly Parton Funko Pop: Where to buy, price and all you need to know

Country legend Dolly Parton joined the list of celebrities immortalized through Funko Pop a few days before her 77th birthday.

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Funko announced two new figurines inspired by the "Jolene" singer via their social media. "Striking a heartfelt chord with her fans all over the world, Dolly Parton inspires happiness and goodwill towards all. Keep her songs and words close with POP! Rocks Dolly Parton," wrote the company on their Twitter and Instagram.

The figurines are up for pre-orders on Funko's website and on Walmart and are expected to ship in April 2023.

Funko pays homage to Dolly Parton's past concert fits

Funko's vinyl celebrity likes have become a fan favorite collectible in recent years, and the new release has generated a lot of buzz.

The two collectibles seem to be callbacks to outfits worn by Dolly Parton in past concerts. One of the figurines may have taken inspiration from the singer's Blue Smoke World Tour. Measuring about 4.50 inches, it shows Dolly Parton wearing a white, bedazzled pantsuit and her everpresent fingerless gloves.

Dolly Parton reshared Funko's story on her Instagram (Image via @dollyparton/Instagram).

The other figurine, at about 4.37 inches, depicts the singer in a silver-fringed, glittery orange jumpsuit, reminiscent of an outfit she wore to a benefit concert in 2015. The singer is rocking a guitar in hand in both figurines.

The white-garbed figurine can only be purchased through the website, while the orange-garbed figurines can be found on both Walmart and Funko.com. The Pop! Rocks figures can be purchased through Funko's website, Funko.com for $12-$15, with an added gift box option for $3.50.

The Walmart-exclusive collectible comes with POP! Protector cases, and currently retails for $19.76. They are both available until stocks last.

The eleven-time Grammy winner has had a career spanning more than fifty years and will be turning 77 on January 19, 2023.

Despite her numerous achievements, the singer shows no signs of stopping, despite her announcement that she will never go on another tour. She is booked and busy, performing at concerts with her god-daughter Miley Cyrus and releasing a greatest hits album, a novel, and even cake mixes.

Parton is also expected to release a new rock album in 2023, featuring a mix of remakes and original songs.

Fans are overjoyed by the news

The launch was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from the "I Will Always Love You" composer's followers.

Fans shared their excitement and chimed in that the figures were "adorable" and "an absolute perfection."

Funko's announcement reached over 45,000 likes on Instagram in one day (Image via @originalfunko/Instagram).

Many even posted their desire to pre-order these figurines.

A few voices were critical of Parton being depicted in the company's unique style, however. One user commented that the singer was now cursed with "funko pop's horrifyingly dead eyes."

Funko, established in 1998, is an American company best known for its licensed vinyl pop culture collectibles, including figurines and bobbleheads.

Other notable singers to have been rendered by Funko include Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Zayn Malik, and BTS, among others.

