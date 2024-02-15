“Don’t know if he was ready to have that undertaking.”: Lil Jon reveals why Justin Bieber did not perform alongside Usher in Super Bowl halftime show

Justin Bieber, aka JB, didn’t join Usher onstage at the Super Bowl halftime show. Instead, Bieber, who worked with Usher on the hit song Somebody to Love, was spotted in the crowd with his wife, Hailey Bieber. For a while, no one knew the exact reason as to why Bieber didn’t perform.

Now, according to TMZ, Lil Jon recently disclosed the reason as to why the Baby singer didn't take the stage with his longtime mentor, Usher.

On Wednesday, February 14, Lil Jon, who performed with Usher on Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, told TMZ,

“We wanted to put Justin in the show, so we had the idea of doing a version of the show with Justin in it.”

He further added,

“He was thinking about it, but I think all the work that goes into it and then all of the eyeballs and everything else, I don’t know if he was ready to have that undertaking.”

Lil Jon said that it might have been too much of a responsibility for Justin Bieber, and therefore he opted out

Lil Jon recently opened up about Bieber not performing during the Super Bowl 2024 (Image via Facebook/Justin Bieber/Lil Jon)

During the Super Bowl 2024, the Chiefs became the first team since the New England Patriots in 2004 to win back-to-back titles on February 11 in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium when they defeated the 49ers 25–22.

Usher was the star of the Super Bowl halftime show. He was joined on stage by Alicia Keys and H.E.R. after he gave a breathtaking performance. However, Justin Bieber, who was supposed to be in the show, did not show up on stage.

Initially, TMZ claimed that Usher had invited Justin Bieber to participate in the performance. It further said that Usher had recently contacted JB to discuss the possibility of JB joining him for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

However, Bieber didn't perform, and Lil Jon finally disclosed the real reason.

Previously, PEOPLE revealed that Justin Bieber was in the process of recording new music. He may be more focused on the future than on his time spent working with Usher. Moreover, he will no longer collaborate with Scooter Braun, his longtime partner.

On the other hand, as per TMZ, addressing the incident, the Shots singer said,

“I mean, he definitely was there supporting Ush and they’re really good friends and he definitely was supporting him.”

Nevertheless, as per TMZ, Lil Jon said,

“I think Justin just wasn't really ready to. That's a lot of rehearsal, a lot of responsibility, a lot of time and a lot of eyeballs. And I don't know if he was ready to do all of that, you know what I mean? But he definitely was there supporting us, and they are really good friends, and he definitely was supporting him regardless.”

He said that he believed Justin Bieber was probably not ready for that endeavor because of all the labor involved, not to mention the attention he would receive. He was having fun there with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Jon went on to say that participating in a show like this requires a significant time commitment from the participants, and Bieber might not have been ready for that.

Additionally, Justin Bieber canceled the final few dates of his global tour in 2022 after revealing that he suffered from facial paralysis as a result of a condition known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome. According to the NY Post, he stated,

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

However, PEOPLE revealed earlier this month that Bieber had made a comeback performance on the stage, entertaining a small crowd of 2,500 people.

