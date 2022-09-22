“Double Standards”: BLACKPINK Jennie faces backlash for sporting box braids in teaser photos for TAMBURINS

BLACKPINK Jennie recently faced backlash for sporting box braids in the teaser photos for the perfume brand TAMBURINS she is endorsing.

In the teaser video released on September 21, 2022, BLACKPINK Jennie can be seen wearing an aqua-blue dress and cornrows. The video showed the singer's hair tied up in a high ponytail, looking elegant and gorgeous.

However, she came under netizens' line of fire for promoting the cultural appropriation of the African-American community with her box braids or cornrows, as they were called for a second time this year.

Some fans were unhappy with her aesthetics in the video and took to social media to show their disapproval and disappointment. A fan even called out BLACKPINK Jennie on their social media by mentioning the term “double standard.”

BLACKPINK Jennie faces fans' wrath on social media for sporting box braids in new TAMBURINS advert

BLACKPINK Jennie’s new advert for perfume brand TAMBURINS is facing intense backlash on social media for promoting cultural appropriation.

For those unfamiliar with the term, cultural appropriation is when one misrepresents someone else’s culture. This is often done when one dominant group of people dons the cultural elements of a minority group with an exploitative, disrespectful or stereotypical intent.

Fans pointed out how BLACKPINK’s Lisa was dragged through social media for sporting box braids on her b-side track, MONEY, yet most of the fandom has been quiet when BLACKPINK Jennie did it.

Several BLINKs commented on the fandom hypocrisy and favoritism as Jennie's situation is being compared to Lisa's. One fan even wrote “ yet again” in her tweet, suggesting their annoyance at K-pop idols' ignorance at misusing someone’s culture for their own benefit.

Fans pointed out that this isn’t the first time BLACKPINK Jennie has sported box braids this year. She previously wore it in the teaser videos for her upcoming show HBO’s THE IDOL featuring The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Troye Sivan, amongst others.

Fans had criticized her and the makers of the show earlier for this hairstyle since cornrows are considered a part of African-American culture. Moreover, they are connected to a significant period in their history, and thus is a sensitive thing for them.

The SOLO singer has not yet commented on the issue. However, the African-American BLINKs are hopeful she can relay a sincere apology to them.

TAMBURINS Perfume will be launched on September 30 for fans worldwide. The fragrance expresses various emotions ranging from comfort to sensuality, which can make groove and dance to its rhythm and beats of fragrance.

BLINKs defend BLACKPINK Jennie after she is accused of being a "lazy dancer"

It seems like there is no end to Jennie’s problems this year. From her dating rumors with BTS V, phone hacks and leaks, to accusations of cultural appropriation, and now being accused of being a lazy dancer.

On September 21, BLACKPINK debuted their latest title track, Shut Down, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The quartet has been praised for their amazing performance, especially Jennie, who wowed everyone with her powerful moves.

However, she has been recently criticized again for her “lazy dancing.” Fans have pointed out that the SOLO singer was not trying hard enough while performing her rap part. They even criticized her for deliberately simplifying the steps and not putting in an effort the way other members did.

However, some BLINKs jumped to the singer's defense by saying that she has improved a lot over the years. They added that Jennie always puts her best foot forward, and it is unfair to accuse her of being a “lazy dancer.”

BLACKPINK ranks number one in the Global Digital Artist rankings, surpassing the previous record held by Bad Bunny.

