"Dressed as a cop with a Nazi armband": Swastika at Tyre Nichols funeral leaves internet in disbelief 

Tyre Nichols’ funeral that was held on Wednesday in Memphis attracted large crowds, including a plethora of leaders. As many keenly participating in the service, some noticed a man wearing a Nazi hand band. Many were flabbergasted by the incident and smashed the anonymous person relentlessly on social media.

The three-hour ceremony included gospel songs, African drumming and speeches. It was held just five days after the city released disturbing bodycam footage of the brutal police assault on Tyre Nichols.

During the livestream of the wake, many noticed a stranger wearing a red hand band that featured a swastika. The person could not be recognized. He had also covered his face with a mask. Clips of the stranger in the wake has been circulating across social media platforms.

Those who wish to view the funeral can watch it in the YouTube video below. If one goes to the 3:27 mark in their video, they can view the man wearing the offensive band.

Internet users react to man wearing Swastika band at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

Netizens were astonished by the occurrence. Many could not believe that he was let into the wake while wearing the band. Several people called him out for his actions on social media. A few reactions read:

Vice President Kamala Harris attends Tyre Nichols’ funeral

Amongst several prominent leaders appearing at the 29 year old’s wake, Vice President Kamala Harris attended the same to share her condolences with the grieving family. In her speech, she stated that the country was mourning alongside Nichols’ parents. Harris said:

“Mothers around the world, when their babies are born, pray to God when they hold that child that that body and that life will be safe. Yet we have a mother and a father who mourn the life of a young man who should be here today.”

She went on to call the death of the father-of-one as an “act of violence” at the hands of those in charge of “keeping them safe.”

Rev. Al Sharpton, the founder of the National Action Network, continued to call for justice following Tyre Nichols’ death. He also echoed the sentiments of Harris of rallying for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to be passed. Sharpton said:

“All roads lead to legislation. We are not going to stop until legislation is signed. This is not the end of a funeral, but the beginning of a movement around legislation.”

Graphic bodycam footage showed Tyre Nichols being brutally kicked, punched, pepper sprayed, tasered and getting beaten multiple times by a baton. Law enforcement claimed that they stopped him for reckless driving. Following his death, the cops behind the attack have been charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping, assault, official misconduct and oppression. Two employees from the fire department who responded to the attack have also been fired.

The assault echoed the same sentiments as of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both of whom died as a result of police violence.

