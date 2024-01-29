"Dying from what you love": Nathy Odinson's last Instagram post flooded with tributes after British skydiver plunges to death in failed stunt

On January 27, 2024, British skydiver Nathy Odinson tragically fell to his death from a 29-storey apartment condo in Pattaya, Thailand, during a base jump gone wrong. The 33-year-old base jumper experienced a fatal tailspin after his small pilot chute malfunctioned, failing to deploy as he descended towards the ground.

The tragic incident was captured on video by his friend as part of the base jumper's skydiving series that he posted on Instagram. In the video, the skydiver is seen standing on the ledge of the apartment complex, preparing for his jump. His last words as he jumped were:

"Three, two, one... see ya."

Disclaimer: The article discusses a tragic accident, and reader discretion is advised due to its sensitive nature.

Expand Tweet

As the news of his death spread, Odinson's latest Instagram post was flooded with tributes from fans and followers.

Grieving fans pay tribute to Nathy Odinson (Image via @nathyskyphotography/Instagram)

Nathy Odinson, hailing from Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, was a self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie who had performed over 5000 skydives and base jumps around the world. He also took customers on private skydives and often posted pictures of his adrenaline-filled activities on his Instagram page, @nathyskyphotography.

Netizens pay tribute to Nathy Odinson after his fatal skydive accident

Dozens of people paid tribute to Odinson following the news of the British skydiver's horrific accident.

Grieving fans pay tribute to Odinson (Image via @nathyskyphotography/Instagram)

Grieving fans pay tribute to Nathy Odinson (Image via @nathyskyphotography/Instagram)

Grieving fans pay tribute to Odinson (Image via @nathyskyphotography/Instagram)

Grieving fans pay tribute to Nathy Odinson (Image via @Comrade_Prime/X)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to The Sun, Odinson's brother, Ed Harrison, said that his brother "will be missed by so many." Harrison said,

"He was fun-loving and joyful and great with kids. He was a hero to my three [kids]."

Nathy Odinson's fatal accident was due to a "simple" mistake

According to The Daily Mail, Ed Harrison claimed that his brother's accident was due to a "simple" mistake that he made. The footage taken during Odinson's final moments before the jump showed that his mini pilot chute was caught in his harness, meaning there was "no chance" it would have deployed.

Nathy Odinson illegally trespassed onto the roof of the 29-story condo in Tambon Na Klua in Bang Lamung district of Chonburi province with a friend. His friend, a Thai local who captured the whole incident on camera, is heard exclaiming, "Oh f**k," as the parachute failed to deploy.

According to The Mirror, Odinson reportedly crashed into a tree before falling to the ground. Images showed the failed blue parachute pooling around his body as paramedics rushed to the condo at around 7:30 pm local time. He was declared dead on the scene.

Expand Tweet

As per The Standard, Kanet Chansong, a security guard who was present at the time of the fatal accident, said:

"I heard the sound of the tree and I thought it was a fallen branch hitting the ground. A woman screamed so I walked over and realized it was a person. They were dead. I saw that they had jumped from the building."

He also added that this was not the first time Nathy Odinson had illegally entered the premises to skydive and that they were "making video content for social media."

According to the Mirror, Police Lieutenant Kamolporn Nadee, Deputy Inspector of Investigations at the Bang Lamung district police station, said:

"The parachute that the deceased used to jump malfunctioned and was not centered as expected. He was in a terrible state when we arrived."

He added that the video captured by the friend was examined as evidence, and they were conducting further investigation into the case.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.