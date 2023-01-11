El DeBarge net worth: Controversial singer's fortune explored amid recent arrest

American singer El DeBarge was arrested in Burbank, California, on charges of drugs and weapons.

According to a report published by TMZ, the 61-year-old singer was busted at a local gas station on January 8, at around 3:40 am. Initially, the police noticed expired tags on his vehicle but saw an expandable metal baton as they approached it. The latter is an illegal weapon.

Upon searching El DeBarge's car, the authorities found pepper spray and drugs, which they suspected to be heroin. The singer also didn't have a valid driver's license.

The Stay With Me singer was slapped with several charges, including possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

El DeBarge's net worth explored

Born on June 4, 1961, El DeBarge is a native of Detroit, Michigan, and was one of the six children of Robert and Etterlene DeBarge. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his current estimated net worth is $400,000.

El DeBarge grew up singing at his local church, where he also learned piano. He, along with his siblings, formed a group and performed at their uncle's Pentecostal church. The group performed at several clubs and venues in Michigan.

In 1979, they signed a contract with Source Records, which ultimately led to their relocation to Los Angeles. During their time there, they had the opportunity to play in front of Berry Gordy, the CEO of Motown Records. Gordy was so impressed with the band that he instantly signed them to the Motown label under their previous name, The DeBarges.

The family group released their first album in 1981, called The DeBarges. A year later, they released All This Love. After working with the band for several years, El left the group in 1986.

He began working solo and released a self-titled album that had hits like Love Always and Who's Johnny. Three years later, he released Gemini. His third album, In the Storm, came out in 1992 and his fourth, Heart, Mind and Soul, was released in 1994.

On the personal front, El DeBarge has had a history of drug abuse and legal troubles, which he has admitted publicly. He was arrested twice, in 2006 and 2012, for drug-related offenses. In 2018, he was charged with criminal vandalism after he reportedly used a wrench to break a man's windscreen after an altercation, among other history of run-ins with the law.

He is not the only one from the family group who has had trouble with the law. His brother, James DeBarge, was also locked up in the Los Angeles County Jail after he was arrested on drug charges in 2014.

As for DeBarge's arrest, he posted a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in March 2023.

