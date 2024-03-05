"Ela is ruining the band we've all come to love": Fans call out Rainbow Kitten Surprise over removal of band member in Instagram post

Indie rock band Rainbow Kitten Surprise has left fans disappointed following their recent announcement. The alternative group took to their Instagram account today to announce that one of their original members, Charlie Holt, was leaving the band. Many found their address peculiar and unreservedly thrashed the band online.

Netizen reacts to the latest announcement (Image via Instagram)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has been on an indefinite hiatus since May 2023. They announced that they decided to take a break due to their lead vocalist Ela Melo’s “medical crisis,” which occurred just over a year after she came out as transgender. The band claimed that they made the decision so that Melo could focus on her mental health.

Now, they have shared with their followers that fellow group member and bassist Charlie Holt is leaving the band. They claimed that Ela Melo “could not find a way to continue working with” Holt. Their statement read:

“Since our hiatus last summer due to Ela’s mental health, each of us took the time to address ongoing issues in the band… We must also announce the departure of our dear friend, Charlie Holt. After a concerted effort to move forward together, Ela could not find a way to continue working with them… and the band seriously contemplated calling it quits.”

Rainbow Kitten Surprise also shared Charlie Holt’s official statement, which read:

“Thank you. I’m so thankful for every one of you and all the beautiful moments along the way. This family’s imprint will last lifetimes. It feels impossible to put words to this, but I’ve been asked to leave the group. This is not the end of me making music, but I am accepting that this beautiful season has passed.”

“This is so vague and upsetting”: Netizens express frustration over Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s latest announcement

Fans of the Fever Pitch crooners found the statement extremely peculiar. Many believed that it was not right of them to share Melo and Holt’s disagreements in the limelight. Others ruthlessly attacked Melo in the Instagram post’s comment section, with some opining that she should leave the band instead of Holt.

Internet users also wondered whether Rainbow Kitten Surprise had a public relations representative, as their official statement seemed convoluted. A few reactions to the band’s statement read:

Rainbow Kitten Surprise is a Boone, North Carolina-based band that is best known for their unique melodies. According to The Vogue, they take inspiration from Modest Mouse, Kings of Leon, and Lana Del Rey for their tracks. They were formed in 2013 with the original members, Elo Melo, and Darrik “Bozzy” Keller.

Following the release of their EP Mary, the band widened to include Ethan Goodpaster, Jess Haney, and Charlie Holt.