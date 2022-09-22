Who is Yoana Karemova? All about Emeli Sande's partner as 'Next to Me' singer announces engagement

Emeli Sande is now engaged to her girlfriend Yoana Karemova. Sande announced the engagement with a picture on Instagram, showing off her ring, that she captioned:

“I said Yes!”

Emile posted two more pictures on her Instagram Story, one of which also featured Yoana. Sande was previously married to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine and the pair separated in 2014.

Emeli Sande’s fiancée, pianist, Yoana Karemova regularly gives performances on Bulgarian national TV and radio

Yoana Karemova is a well-known pianist and has performed solo at several concerts throughout Europe in recent years. The Bulgarian native started playing piano when she was 5 and gave her first solo recital at the age of 11.

She enrolled at the State Academy of Music in Sofia with Anton Dikov and Trinity College of Music in London with Penelope Roskell. Yoana even worked with famous pianists like Idil Biret, Vera Gornostaeva, Peter Katin, Boris Bloch, Vladimir Kainev, and more.

Yoana Karemova is a pianist who has performed at many events (Image via Yoana Karemova/Facebook)

She grabbed the first position in the Virtuosi of the Piano International Competition in the Czech Republic in 1995 and won first prize in the Carlo Soliva International Competition in Italy in 1998. Karemova went on to participate in several international competitions over the next few years and emerged as the winner in the first and third positions.

The pianist regularly performs on Bulgarian national TV and radio. She has a certificate of Outstanding Achievement outside Bulgaria from the Mayor of Sofia and has been a London-based artist since 2004. She has performed in various solo recitals along with chamber concerts, and will also perform in European and international competitions soon.

Yoana is currently working on a new recording, which is scheduled to be released before the end of 2022. Her prior recordings included works by Chopin, Liszt, Scriabin, and Beethoven.

Despite being a famous personality, she does not have a Wikipedia page, owing to which, detailed information about her childhood, family and education remains unknown.

Emeli Sande and Yoana Karemova’s relationship timeline

Although it remains unknown how they first met, Emeli Sande confirmed her relationship with Yoana Karemova while speaking to Metro in March 2022. Sande added:

“We met through music. And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great. For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place.”

Emeli Sande posted a picture of herself with Yoana in July, and spoke about their connection in the caption. The pair also celebrated the first piece of music they created together, and Sande said that working with Karemova was a beautiful experience and a privilege.

Emeli Sande came out in March 2022 and released a music video for her song There Isn’t Much, which featured female dancers who belonged to the LGBTQ+ community. She said that the song was about

"Everything I thought I wanted being nothing without the right person to share it with."

The 35-year-old gained recognition after being featured in the song Diamond Rings by Chipmunk. Her first single, Heave, was released in August 2011 and her first album, Our Version of Events, was released the following year.

