“Emotions get the best of her”: Stars on Mars fans slam Ariel Winter for losing her cool in episode 6

Stars on Mars season 1 aired its latest episode on Monday, July 17, on which fans witnessed the aftermath of Ariel Winter and Lance Armstrong’s argument over trans athletes. As the argument from the previous episode carried on into the latest segment, the latter vowed to quit the show in light of his latest confrontation with Ariel.

However, while only two cast members were majorly involved in the fight, others chimed in when it was time to select the next base commander. While Ariel was selected to be base commander, Marshawn didn’t think it was the right decision given her recent clash with Lance, as he thought she had an easy target to send home.

Some of the new cast members were not very happy with Winter either as Paul Pierre didn’t like how assertive the Stars on Mars cast member was, additionally calling her “aggressive.” Fans echoed the opinions of fellow cast members and stated that Ariel lets "her emotions get the best of her."

"Acting like a bratty mean girl": Stars on Mars fans slam Ariel Winter for her behavior in episode 6

In the latest episode of Stars on Mars season 1, fans saw tensions at an all-time high on Mars. The episode welcomed four new cast members -- Andy Richter, Ashley Laconetti, Paul Pierre, and Cat Cora -- however not everyone was a fan of Ariel Winter right away.

During episode 6, Ariel and Lance Armstrong’s previous episode argument about trans athletes caused conflict in the hab to the point that the latter told newcomer Ashley Laconetti that they had entered the show at a weird time.

While Lance threatened to leave the show amidst the drama with Ariel, Porsha calmed him down and told him that they can discuss the topic at another time. After the challenge, it was time to select the new base commander, and Ariel Winter was chosen to take on the role.

However, Stars on Mars cast member Marshawn, who wasn’t in favor of it, voiced his concerns about Ariel being the base commander and how it would affect Lance’s game poorly, given the recent feud. He noted that she shouldn’t have the most amount of power in the house at the moment even though she insisted that there was no “bad blood” between her and Lance.

Ariel did not think it was fair of Marshawn to be dismissive of her desire to be base commander and ended up crying during the episode. Fans took to social media to react to the events that unfolded and slammed Ariel Winter for her behavior.

Fans slam Ariel Winter during episode 6 (Image via Twitter)

Who went home in Stars on Mars episode 6?

Episode 6 saw one of the newest members of the cast, The Bachelor alum Ashley Laconetti, being eliminated, not too long after she entered the show. She opened up about her short-liked time on the show as well as the Ariel x Lance fight while in conversation with Us Weekly.

About the fight, she said that although she didn’t witness the initial argument when she entered, Lance told them that they were “walking into a weird time.” She said that things escalated when the group decided who should lead the mission":

"Then, the whole continuation where there was the argument of who’s gonna be base commander — I was just, like, ‘Wow, these people take base commander real seriously," she said.

Despite some cast members not having faith in Ariel’s ability to lead, she shined as a base commander and kept the group safe. Stars on Mars season 1 will return with a brand new episode next Monday on Fox.